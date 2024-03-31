Recent Alabama commit enjoys recent visit to Auburn

Duke Johnson committed to Alabama on March 20. However, his recent pledge to Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide did not stop him from paying a visit to Auburn over the weekend.

Johnson, a four-star linebacker from Dodge County High School in Eastman, Georgia, visited Auburn over the weekend to watch a spring practice sessions as well as meet with the new hires on the defensive side of the ball. He tells Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover that he is working to build a bond with new defensive coordinator, DJ Durkin.

The bond is starting to set in as Johnson enjoys the energy that Durkin possesses.

“I love Coach Durkin,” Johnson said in an interview with 247Sports. “He’s just excited, got a good vibe, good coaching staff he brought in. The DBs coaches, LBs coaches. He said I’d be playing like the dime linebacker, so I’d be playing in space like I do in high school.”

The message sent by Durkin and the coaching staff is simple, they want Johnson to continue visiting as much as possible in an effort to learn the defense in the event of a possible flip. Although committed to Alabama, Johnson says that his recruitment remains wide open.

Auburn has nine commitments to its 2025 class, which ranks No. 8 in 247Sports composite rankings. The class lacks a linebacker, which would be a great spot for Johnson to fill. Johnson is the No. 5 linebacker for the 2025 cycle, and is the No. 9 recruit from the state of Georgia.

