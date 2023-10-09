Recent 4-star Georgia Tech decommit has LSU near the top of his board

One of the most talented players in the 2024 recruiting class recently decommitted from Georgia Tech and has re-opened his recruitment. He now has a new list of schools at the top: LSU, Colorado, Auburn, Alabama and UCF.

CJ Jackson is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound, four-star edge rusher from Tucker, Georgia, where he plays for Tucker High School. The Tucker Tigers are off to a 4-3 start to the 2023 season. All of their losses have occurred against non-region opponents, though, so they are still in good shape for playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Jackson, but Georgia is considered a 31% favorite to land him per On3. LSU is the second favorite at 22%. According to what he said his top five are and who his favorites are assumed to be, LSU may be the favorite.

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class currently has 24 commits and the class ranks as the No. 10 class in the country.

A few schools have moved to the top of the list with 4-star EDGE CJ Jackson after he decommitted from Georgia Tech, he tells @ChadSimmons_👀 Read: https://t.co/eeN6pwtoDH pic.twitter.com/TUiok5JoHP — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 8, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire