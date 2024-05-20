Recent 2024 NBA mock draft features Mark Sears

Alabama Crimson Tide basketball guard Mark Sears is going through the NBA draft process, but can still return to the college ranks if he chooses to by May 29. He recently stated that he’s “all in” on the draft, but there’s no way to be sure whether or not he’s NBA-bound.

Sears had the best season of his four-year college career in the 2023-2024 season. He shot 51% from the field, averaged 21.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and four assists per game.

In a recent 2024 NBA mock draft published by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Sears lands with the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 33 overall.

“Sears is a smaller guard who would be surrounded by giants on the Bucks, which could be a perfect fit for him to provide a spark as an apprentice behind Damian Lillard,” writes O’Connor.

This prediction puts Sears at the beginning of the second round, which is a respectable draft position. Though the first round would be preferred, this may be an opportunity too good for Sears to pass up.

Only a few days remain for Sears to make a permanent decision. Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball news

