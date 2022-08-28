Receiving corps remains a question behind Amari Cooper: Browns-Bears takeaways

CLEVELAND − It's over. The preseason is off in the past.

The regular season, starting with a Sept. 11 opener at the Carolina Panthers, is just two weeks away for the Browns. When that game arrives, Saturday's 21-20 preseason-ending loss to the Chicago Bears will be an irrelevant footnote.

For now, with that result in the still very-recent past, it's just the latest data point to be analyzed. How much of a picture of the Browns' season does it really provide? That remains to be seen.

That doesn't mean it's not worth digging into the results and seeing what can be deduced from the final dress rehearsal for the season. That starts with the position that remains the biggest question mark on the Browns, even after a month of training camp and preseason games.

Browns' receivers still Amari Cooper and a bunch of questions

Amari Cooper, brought in by trade with the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, never played a snap in three preseason games. After Saturday's game, it was obvious why the Browns wanted to keep their clear-cut No. 1 receiver out of harm's way.

Losing Cooper would only expose what so many knew going into the preseason, that the Browns lacked a defined second option behind him. David Bell, Donovan Peoples-Jones, even Anthony Schwartz, are all candidates to be that receiver.

Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Saturday's game only kept the question on the front burner. Peoples-Jones had one four-yard reception against the Bears, his only reception of the preseason, and the rookie Bell built on a solid second preseason game with a three-catch, 36-yard effort.

Schwartz, though, has looked lost in two of the three exhibitions, with Saturday's being arguably the worst of all. He had one catch for eight yards on six targets, with at least two drops in the mix.

A second-year pro, Schwartz remains a virtual lock to make the roster due to the massive lack of proven production. Behind Schwartz is another second-year player in Demetric Felton Jr., who's as much a running back as he is receiver, and a load of youngsters such as Mike Harley Jr., Javon Wims and JaMarcus Bradley.

“With all of those guys, it is a body of work," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It is going back to April, what they have done in practice, what they did in these preseason games and all of the training camp practices. All of the guys, they worked very hard, and we will see on all these decisions how it all shakes out. I just told the team you would love to keep everybody. The reality of the NFL is you keep 53 and some guys on the practice squad. We will work through all of those things, but I am very, very appreciative of the effort of all of the guys.”

Wims had four catches for 41 yards against the Bears. Harley, who can also return kicks, had three for 38.

Cade York has been every bit as advertised

Yes, it's another Cade York appreciate moment. Considering the preseason the fourth-round pick had, and the number of starters who didn't play a single snap in any of the three games, one could almost call him the Browns' preseason Most Valuable Player.

That's only stretching things slightly. Saturday may have been the night where York's last month became the stuff of legend.

It started with a 70-yard field goal toward the Dawg Pound in warmups. A 70-yard field goal that, it should be said, went through the uprights.

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) is congratulated by teammates after making a field goal during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

York just missed his first kick of the night, from 58 yards toward that same end. Unfazed, he came back to make a 57-yarder the other direction, then capped his night with a 46-yarder to end the first half.

York, who was 5-for-7 on field goals in the preseason, wasn't willing to put a limit on his range.

"Whatever they put me out there for," York said. "Missed a 58 today, so obviously didn't hit the best ball then. But I think they were just kind of testing me in the preseason a little bit for if the game's on the line and we need something then they can put you back a little bit, so we'll see what happens moving forward."

It's Jacoby Brissett's team from here until December

Those who weren't inside FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday to watch York make kicks from Lakewood or Mentor probably wanted to get a look at the guy who's expected to quarterback the football team for the first 11 games of the season. Jacoby Brissett was out there to provide those fans with their first look at him in a Browns uniform for a game, and the results were jumbled at best.

Brissett completed 13 of 23 passes for 109 yards with an interception in six drives with the first-team offense. He led the Browns to a field goal − it was a 57-yard field goal, but it was a score all the same − and another missed field goal on two 10-play drives.

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, center, Jacoby Brissett, left, and Josh Rosen, right, share a laugh before an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

For Brissett, who didn't play in either of the first two games, it was at least a chance to knock off some of the game rust.

“I thought it went smooth," Brissett said. "Getting in and out of the huddle was one of the biggest things that we wanted to do, getting up to the line of scrimmage, making the calls, seeing the defense and seeing the structure of the defense. I thought that went well. Obviously, I knew where I was going with the ball at times and seeing it well. Like I said, it was a good step in the right direction. Have two more weeks.”

In those two weeks, Brissett will no doubt get much more work in practice with many of the players he didn't have to work with Saturday. That includes Cooper and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, as well as offensive linemen Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin.

That may provide a much more clear look at what Brissett may be during the duration of his time holding down the starting job.

D'Anthony Bell may have found a spot on the roster

A lot of the roster felt firm going into Saturday night. One of the final spots up for grabs seemed to reside in the secondary.

That spot may be D'Anthony Bell's after Saturday's performance.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) celebrates with Cleveland Browns safety D'Anthony Bell (37) after a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bell forced a fumble, his second such play this preseason. A rookie safety out of West Florida, Bell also was in on a tackle.

“I never think I made the team," Bell said. "I come in here every day like I have to make the team and make the play. I sit next to JJ (John Johnson III) and always ask him questions. I ask him like, ‘What did you see on this? What did you see on this play?’ I feel like he has great awareness, and I am trying to work on that part of my game as well.”

Over the first two preseason games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, Bell combined for six tackles.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns receivers remain biggest question after preseason finale