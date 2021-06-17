Receiving corps features best and worst contracts on the Texans

Every team has a good contract and a bad contract on their books. The Houston Texans are no different. Where the Texans may be a little more unique compared to the rest of the NFL is that both their best and worst contracts can be found in the same position group.

According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, the best contract the Texans have is that with wideout Brandin Cooks, who is on a three-year, $29.8 million deal with zero dollars in remaining guarantees.

In 2020, Brandin Cooks became just the second wide receiver in NFL history with a 1,000-yard receiving season for four different teams, joining Brandon Marshall. He continues to produce no matter the circumstances, and while he has dealt with injuries here and there, it never keeps him down for too long. This contract is the remaining money from his five-year, $81 million pact signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Now operating as the clear No. 1 option in Houston following the departure of Will Fuller V, Cooks is a great value no matter who will be throwing him the ball in 2021 and beyond. New Texans general manager Nick Caserio was in New England when the Patriots sent a first-round pick to New Orleans to acquire the wide receiver, and Cooks played his lone season in Foxborough before being subsequently traded to Los Angeles. Perhaps this time he sticks around a bit longer as they try to rebuild the franchise.

The worst contract for the Texans is with receiver Randall Cobb, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal in the 2020 free agency. There’s still $8.25 million in remaining guarantees on Cobb’s contract.

Why the Cobb contract is unfavorable is because the former 2014 Pro Bowler is in the twilight of his career. Cobb appeared in just 10 games, the third-fewest of his career, and caught 38 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns. Given that Cobb will only decline throughout the rest of his contract, the deal doesn’t make sense.

The fact one receiver has a good contract and the other has a bad contract reflects philosophies in general managing. Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead negotiated Cooks’ deal while coach Bill O’Brien, doubling up as general manager, negotiated Cobb’s.