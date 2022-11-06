Receiving Attention: Does Stefon Diggs or Sauce Gardner have the advantage in Week 9 matchup?
CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson joins NFL Network's Michael Irvin and discuss popular topics.
Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams offer up a few bye week fill-ins for week 9.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Chiefs host the Titans in week 9.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 10
All the information you need to get ready for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship race, Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
Sportsbooks were paying out some huge wins after the World Series.
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
How did the performance at Northwestern in the elements impact where Ohio State falls in ESPN's latest power rankings? #GoBucks
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez took a victory lap at the Phillies' expense after winning a World Series title with the Astros on Saturday night.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 10. What will it be on Sunday morning?
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach overlapped with Bob Knight at Texas Tech. He gave a small tribute to his friend Saturday vs. Auburn.
We peer into the crystal ball and try to figure out what the second release of the CFP rankings will be.
Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama losses all helped establish a clear path for the Pac-12 champion to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.
The Houston Astros manager has long been seen as a tragicomic figure due to his inability to win the Fall Classic. That time has now passed
Another week, another chance for Tom Brady to do something that nobody in NFL history has ever done