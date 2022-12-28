Which receivers should you start to win your fantasy championship game? | Ekeler’s Edge

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon play a game of Fantasy Wide Receiver This or That, looking to get your lineup set for this week’s championship games. One matchup consists of the Colts’ Michael Pittman vs. the Buccaneers’ Mike Evans. The other features the Falcons’ Drake London vs. the Commanders’ Jahan Dotson. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.

MATT HARMON: We'll move into this week's debate, try to help you out, you people out there that are hopefully pushing for a fantasy championship, or maybe you're playing a little DFS, prop bet action, whatever. There's all kinds of stuff you could be doing.

Debate number one. Michael Pittman at the New York Giants versus Mike Evans against Carolina, like we've mentioned. This is my personal nightmare, these two guys. So Austin, you just saw the Colts last night. And so did we. That was not-- that was not that fun. Mike Evans, meanwhile--

Meanwhile, Mike Evans has cleared 60 yards just once since week nine and hasn't scored since week four. Mike Evans, the king of touchdowns, hasn't scored since week four. Which one of these two options are we going with? And by the way, our guy Jeff Saturday announced today they are going to start Nick Foles again. So--

AUSTIN EKELER: Again.

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

AUSTIN EKELER: All right. So I'm going with Mike Evans.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, so we're going to go with Mike Evans.

AUSTIN EKELER: Going with Mike Evans. I'm going with Mike Evans. I'm going to leave it at that. I think there's more potential there with TB throwing him the ball. Enough said.

MATT HARMON: I mean, shoot. He could maybe get to 80 yards. I think it's going to be a slog for anybody in that Colts offense to get 80 yards receiving at this point. So yeah, we're going to go with Mike Evans. That certainly-- I thought they might go back to Matt Ryan. They might play Sam Ehlinger again, which I don't even know how much better that is. But yeah.

AUSTIN EKELER: At this point, I think there's a point in the organization where you're like, hey. Let's just try something. Let's stick with it for the rest of the season. And then whatever happens happens kind of thing. That might be a scenario they're in.

MATT HARMON: All right. This one's a little more exciting to talk about. These two young guys, two young receivers, rookies, for this last debate here. Drake London against the Arizona Cardinals or Jahan Dotson against the Cleveland Browns? Drake London, his 39.5% target share leads all pass catchers since week 13. I know the Falcons don't throw the ball that much. But the target share is still what it is. Dotson meanwhile is averaging eight targets and has a touchdown in each of his last three games.

AUSTIN EKELER: Arizona defense or Cleveland defense is kind of how I see it. I think there's opportunities in both as well as far as for an offense.

MATT HARMON: I'll spoil this one for you. I'm going to go with Drake London in this one. I know Dotson has been hot, but he is definitely the number two behind Terry McLaurin. Curtis Samuel is also still there in that receiver corps. And again, I'm not sure who's going to start at quarterback between Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz. And if you can't tell, I'm not the biggest Carson Wentz fan in the world. Desmond Ridder, the rookie quarterback for the Falcons, he hasn't looked that great since he got in. But man, London is a beast, dude. Drake London is just such a stud.

He's been awesome these last three games. I really think that he's been clearing 90 yards on a consistent basis. So give me the level-headed consistency over kind of the touchdown or bust proposition maybe that Jahan Dotson might present.

AUSTIN EKELER: OK. I'll back you up on that one. Let's go. Let's get it, Drake.

MATT HARMON: All right, cool. There we go. We like Drake London this week. Love to see that. Man, I-- let me tell you what. Your favorite analyst, whether it's a fantasy analyst, whether it's a football analyst, whatever analyst, you're going to tell a lot about who is and is not watching film based on how they talk about Drake London. And I'll leave it at that.