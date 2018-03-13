Receivers Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson II agree to free-agent deals with Chiefs, Bears

The oddly-named free-agent tampering period began on Monday at noon, and we’re starting to see some players on the move, agreeing to contracts with new teams that will be formally signed on Wednesday.

The first agreement came when the Denver Broncos lured Case Keenum away from the Minnesota Vikings, one of several quarterbacks who will likely be on the move in the coming days.

Later Monday night, the top two receivers available reportedly agreed to deals: Allen Robinson II is leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars for Chicago, and Sammy Watkins is leaving the Rams for the Kansas City Chiefs.

I’m out: WR Sammy Watkins, who spent 2017 with the Rams, has reportedly agreed to a three-year free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP)

ESPN’s Josina Anderson tweeted that Robinson’s deal is for three years, $42 million; there are no further details yet, like signing bonus and guaranteed money.

Watkins’ deal will be even bigger: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted it’s also for three years, but $48 million, with $30 million fully guaranteed.

Both players are getting paid now, and if they continue to play well, will get paid again: Robinson and Watkins will turn 25-years-old in the coming months, meaning they’ll only be 27 in three years when these new deals expire and they’ll potentially be free agents again.

Watkins, the fourth overall pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2014, was traded from Buffalo to Los Angeles last year during training camp. In 15 games (14 starts), Watkins had 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns. He has one career 1,000-yard season thus far: 2015, his second with the Bills, when the former Clemson standout had 1,047 yards on 60 catches, in just 13 games.

Robinson, also drafted in 2014, was the 61st overall pick. Last year, he played in just one game, suffering a torn ACL in the season opener against Houston.

He started all 32 games in 2015-16, with 153 receptions for 2,283 yards and 20 touchdowns. Robinson was a Pro Bowler in 2015, when he had a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns.

