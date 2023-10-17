Receivers on the trade block, young WR status report with Matt Harmon | The Exempt List

Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration.

Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton).

Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)

2:05 - Things we saw during Week 6: the "fake" Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers on his return and Tyreek Hill's "excessive" celebration

23:55 - Could Justin Jefferson get traded in the next few weeks?

28:30 - Would the Las Vegas Raiders be willing to trade Davante Adams?

37:20 - Is it time for the Denver Broncos to give Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy a fresh start?

41:55 - Rookie WR check-in: Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers and Puka Nacua

51:25 - Sophomore WR check-in: Drake London and Jahan Dotson

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a 16 yard touchdown catch during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”