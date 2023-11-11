FSU football to get Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson back vs. Miami

Receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman are set to return to the starting lineup for Florida State football Saturday against rival Miami.

The Democrat was told both receivers will play today for the No. 4 Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 ACC) when they take on the Hurricanes (6-3, 2-3) at 3:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Coleman (undisclosed) missed last week's 24-7 victory over Pittsburgh. He traveled with the team but did not ultimately dress out. He leads the Seminoles with 38 catches for 538 yards and nine touchdowns.

Wilson, who missed the last two road contests against Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, last played against Duke on Oct. 21 when he left in the third quarter. He also missed the Syracuse game on Oct. 14 after leaving the Virginia Tech game on Oct. 7 with an injury.

FSU football recruiting: Florida State lands 4-star defensive back formerly committed to Michigan State

On the season, Wilson has 25 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

Both players returned to practice this week and looked to be closer to full strength.

There is no word on the availability of fellow receivers Hykeem Williams, Deuce Spann and Kentron Poitier this week. Both Williams and Spann sat out last week and Williams has missed the last three games. Poitier played last week but was limited, as was Destyn Hill.

Wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas led the depleted room with a career-high six receptions for 115 yards, as quarterback Jordan Travis threw for a season-high 360 yards and continued his rise in the Heisman Trophy contention.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (9-0, 7-0 ACC) at Miami (6-3, 2-3)

When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson back for FSU football vs Miami