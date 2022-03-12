Which receivers could the Patriots be calling when legal tampering begins? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the NFL's legal tampering period set to begin Monday, it's worthwhile for us to take a look at the types of players the New England Patriots could be calling.

After chatting with front office personnel around the league, let's dive in at receiver, where there are some big swings the Patriots might try to take. But given the amount of cash they spent last offseason and their salary cap situation, they're more likely to be in on players who won't be paid near the top of the market.

Either way, safe to assume they'll be looking to add what they're lacking at the position.

They have a good after-the-catch, do-it-all player in Kendrick Bourne, who has already established strong chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones. They have the ability to retain Jakobi Meyers -- a proficient route-runner who can dig out safeties as a blocker in the running game -- as a restricted free agent.

What's missing? Size. Speed.

They could make a run at a big-name wideout like Allen Robinson. The Patriots were prepared to do just that last offseason until he was tagged by the Chicago Bears. New England's financial situation is far different than it was a season ago, but if Robinson's market isn't as strong as expected, he'd be the ideal piece to drop into this Patriots offense to help take it to another level.

Two perhaps more realistic names who'd fit what the Patriots need? Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers and D.J. Chark of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Valdes-Scantling checks in at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds and he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash coming out of the University of South Florida in 2018. According to Pro Football Focus, he led all receivers in average depth of target in both 2021 (18.4 yards) and 2020 (18.2). He would have the length and field-stretching ability that would complement what the Patriots already have on their roster. A hamstring injury last season helped lead to a career-low mark in receptions (26, tying his 2019 total) and targets (48), but he still racked up 16.5 yards per catch. In 2020 his yards-per-catch figure hit 20.9.

Story continues

Chark is another big body at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds who's hitting free agency. When he left LSU in 2018, he clocked a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. Like Valdes-Scantling, he's another player who has proven capable of being a key contributor to an offense but was hampered by injury in 2021. An ankle issue last year limited Chark to just four games and seven catches on 19 targets. But in 2020 he had 53 catches for 706 yards, and in 2019 he amassed a career-high 73 grabs on 114 targets for 1,008 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and eight scores. As someone who can win down the field and draw safety attention because of his big-play ability, he'd mesh nicely with the Patriots offense.

Cedrick Wilson (6-foot-2, 195) is another free-agent option with good size and athleticism. Wilson would be more of an interior option than the three names mentioned above, giving him the kind of versatility the Patriots covet. He missed 10 games in 2019 but has played in 32 games for the Dallas Cowboys in each of the last two years, catching a career-high 45 passes for 602 yards last season.

Will Fuller V of the Miami Dolphins can run like the wind, and he played in an offense similar to New England's in Houston under Bill O'Brien, but there are some who question his willingness to play in 2022 and beyond. DeSean Jackson and Jakeem Grant can fly as well, but they don't have the size profile that would seem to fit New England.

If the Patriots want length and speed, there isn't necessarily an abundance of choices who'd check both boxes. But, if they can't hit it big with someone like Robinson, Valdes-Scantling and Chark represent a couple realistic options who could change the look of their offense in 2022.