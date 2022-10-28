Receivers coach Ben McDaniels makes vague statement on Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans are expected to be players in the NFL trade market before the November 1st deadline, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been the object of rampant speculation since reports surfaced this week that he might have suitors around the league. While none of these rumors have been substantiated yet, Cooks’ role in the Texans’ offense seemed to have diminished slightly last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the team brought in receiver Tyron Johnson on Wednesday in a move that some have hypothesized might signal the end for the veteran’s tenure in Houston.

For now, though, Cooks is still one of the more established players in the Texans’ offense. Receivers coach Ben McDaniels pointed out that Cooks is still an “explosive” presence in Pep Hamilton’s system, and made sure to reassure reporters that he is working tirelessly to get him more involved.

“Really, that’s an every week basis with your playmakers to try to put them in a position to be successful with us on Sundays,” McDaniels said. “He’s an explosive player. We’ve got to continue to try and stress that and find ways for that to be the case. He knows that. I know that. So does Tennessee. So does Philly. So does the next team after that, and so do you guys. That’s an every week thing that we’re always going to put a focus on and try and help our best players be their best on Sunday.”

While this comment was far from an indicator of Cooks’ status as a potential trade candidate, the vague nature of McDaniels’ remarks seem to hint at an aloofness between the receiver and his coaching staff. Nothing specific seems to be in the works for Cooks in Sunday’s game plan for the Tennessee Titans, and after the team let linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill walk on Thursday at his request, the veteran receiver could be next in line.

If Houston’s coaches don’t make a point to get the ball in Cooks’ hands early and often against the Titans, he may decide to test the waters and outright ask for his walking papers, whether by trade or release.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire