Receiver Tank Dell practices with Texans less than a month after being wounded in shooting

FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell wears a new uniform during an NFL football uniform release party, April 23, 2024, in Houston. Dell was among 10 people injured in a shoot-out at a private party at a central Florida restaurant this weekend, and along with the others doesn't have life-threatening injuries, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Receiver Tank Dell participated in an offseason workout with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, less than a month after he was wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant.

The team said that Dell, who is entering his second season, sustained a “minor wound” in the April 27th shooting, which also injured nine others.

On Tuesday, Dell didn’t appear to be limited as the team held its first voluntary offseason workout that was open to reporters. The team did some 7-on-7 work during the practice and Dell grabbed a pass from C.J. Stroud during that portion of the workout.

“I’m happy for Tank to get back out there,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Obviously, we know he went through a very tragic situation. We’re just happy that he’s here, happy that he’s back out doing what he loves doing, and that’s playing football. So, it’s fun to see him running around and being the same player he’s been before, just making plays and being a dynamic player for us. So, everyone is excited to see Tank back.”

Dell did not speak to reporters Tuesday.

Dell was drafted in the third round in 2023 after a standout career at the University of Houston. He had 709 yards receiving and set a franchise rookie record with seven touchdown receptions last season before breaking his left fibula in December.

