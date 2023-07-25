Receiver talked about why he returned to Nebraska

A Nebraska wide receiver recently spoke with the media and discussed his return to the Cornhusker football team. Zavier Betts left the Cornhuskers in March of 2022 but did not officially enter the transfer portal until January 3rd of, 2023.

In 18 games at Nebraska, he had 32 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown, with an average of 14.3 yards per reception. He recently appeared on Sports Nightly to talk about his reasons for returning to Nebraska.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It was honestly a really easy decision for me to come back and to play. But I really did it for my family and then for the fans, really, because I know a lot of people were sad when I left. Honestly, I felt like I let everybody down, so I wanted to come back and show everybody.”

He talked about the importance of his relationship with head coach Matt Rhule.

“Really, it was Coach Rhule who wanted to help me work on myself as a person. He knew what I could do on the field and where his guys could take me on the field. But our main focus has been off the field.”

Nebraska will kick off the 2023 season on August 31 at Minnesota. The game is scheduled for a 7:00 pm start time.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire