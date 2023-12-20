Receiver Ryan Pellum flips commitment from USC to Oregon

In a notable signing day move, 2024 Long Beach Millikan wide receiver Ryan Pellum has flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to the Oregon Ducks.

Pellum initially committed to the Trojans in June, but on Wednesday he decided he wanted to play college football in Eugene for Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

The 247Sports Composite rates Pellum as the No. 99 overall player in 2024, and the No. 19 receiver in the nation.

Pellum is the second wide receiver to flip to the Ducks on Wednesday, with former Ohio State receiver Jeremiah McClellan announcing earlier in the day that he would be signing with the Ducks instead of the Buckeyes.

Keep in mind that Ryan Pellum is also the nephew of Don Pellum, a former Oregon coach who spent 23 seasons in Eugene, primarily as a linebacker coach.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder caught 66 passes for 991 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior campaign.

This move will create fresh discussion about Oregon’s ability to make successful late-stage runs at USC targets. USC thought it had Josh Conerly sewn up last year, but Oregon swooped in and grabbed him at the last instant. It was similarly the case here, with the difference being that Pellum had previously committed to USC.

