Receiver names Nebraska in top three

A class of 2025 wide receiver has named the Nebraska Cornhuskers in his top three. Rahim Hutchins named Nebraska, Memphis, and Houston as the finalists.

Hutchins plans to visit Lincoln officially on June 21. On3 and 247Sports consider him a three-star prospect. ESPN ranks him a four-star prospect and top-200 player nationally, while Rivals does not yet have the Pearland, Texas native ranked or rated.

Last season, the recruit had 17 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns. The Huskers have eight commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, the most recent coming from four-star quarterback TJ Lateef.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire