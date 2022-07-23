Receiver may be the strongest position for the Texans

The Houston Texans’ roster doesn’t feature a superstar — not like it did at the end of the last decade when they had three to choose from.

Instead the Texans are carefully rebuilding under general manager Nick Caserio. The AFC South club has been a welcoming spot for veterans on one-year deals, and there could be some talented players in the future given Houston’s haul in the 2022 NFL draft.

Even though the Texans lack a superstar or a face of the franchise, there is still one position on the roster that could be considered its strength.

According to Football Outsiders, who collaborated with ESPN, the Texans’ best position group is receiver.

Houston’s roster doesn’t have overwhelming talent at any position. However, wide receiver seems to be the position where multiple players of intrigue are. Brandin Cooks finished 25th in receiving DYAR in 2021 and had over 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season. Nico Collins has built a rapport with quarterback Davis Mills, and many people around the Texans believe he’s due for a breakout season. In addition, the Texans drafted John Metchie III from Alabama, who can be a high-level slot option once he’s fully recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered in the SEC championship game. Add in solid depth pieces like Chris Conley and Phillip Dorsett, and the Texans have built an interesting receiver room.

What is impressive about Cooks’ 1,000-yard seasons is the first came with the eventual NFL passing champion while the latter came in a season where Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills split time. Cooks’ 1,000 yards are a result of his consistency, not just who is throwing him the ball.

Collins and Metchie represent talent in the future, and could be contributors in 2022. Conley was a deep threat for Houston last season and figures to be the same this year.

The Texans’ receiving corps may not have as many big names and first-round picks as it did in previous seasons, but it is fit enough to give Mills a realistic chance to entrench himself as the team’s franchise quarterback moving forward.