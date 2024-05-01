Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane earned high marks in USC spring football camp

The USC football program has concluded its spring practices. Players will try to stay in shape and study behind the scenes before August preseason camp opens, leading into the big season opener versus LSU on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas. Of all the Trojans who participated in spring practices, receiver Ja’Kobi Lane stood out in the eyes of many teammates and coaches. USC linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, who is likely to be a starter on the Trojans’ defense in 2024, identified Lane as the “MVP” of spring camp.

Lane’s emergence is critical for a number of obvious reasons. One is that Miller Moss needs all the help he can get this season. He’s not a Caleb Williams superman-style quarterback who can make all sorts of improvisational plays. Moss needs to make plays from structure, with his teammates getting open for him.

Another central reason Lane needs to become a factor for USC in 2024 is that in 2023, receivers Dorian Singer and Mario Williams did not perform that well. The Trojans need four receivers to play well on a consistent basis. Last year, only two — Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington — became particularly reliable weekly targets. If Lane steps up and joins Makai Lemon, Zachariah Branch, Kyle Ford, and hybrid tight end-receiver Duce Robinson as consistent producers, Moss should have a big year, and USC will be in position to thrive.

A third reason Ja’Kobi Lane needs to be elite for USC: LSU, the Week 1 opponent, had a Swiss cheese secondary last year. USC has to exploit the LSU secondary. Lane could be a central vehicle for achieving that goal.

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold says wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was USC football's spring camp MVP. — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) April 30, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire