Receiver J Michael Sturdivant of Cal enters transfer portal

Redshirt freshman wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant has entered the transfer portal. The story broke Wednesday night and was reported by Tom VanHaaren, an ESPN college football reporter via Twitter.

The former Cal Golden Bear wants a change of scenery. Sturdivant was the second-leading receiver for the Golden Bears in 2022, hauling in 7 TD catches (tied for 6th in Pac-12) and 755 yards (12th in Pac-12).

Sturdivant was named to several freshman All-America teams, including a first-team freshman All-America mention by The Athletic. and also by College Football News.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sturdivant provided an impressive combination of size, speed and big-play ability that suggested big things for him over his college career so far. The USC Trojans could use that on the outside if they do land Sturdivant.

The only problem for the Cal transfer with the Trojans may be the depth chart for USC at WR.

Brendan Rice, Kyle Ford, Mario Williams, Michael Jackson III, Makai Lemon, Zacharriah Branch and That Washington will all be competing for spots on the field in 2023.

He was the Bears’ highest-rated recruit in the class of 2021. Sturdivant played high school football at Marcus High in Flower Mound, Texas, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 121 overall recruit in the 2021 cycle; Cal beat out Notre Dame, LSU, Texas A&M, UCLA , USC and many others for Sturdivant.

Cal WR J.Michael Sturdivant has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. Freshman All-American who put up 755 receiving yards and 7 TDs, most among all P5 freshmen. https://t.co/3RLuOCFceD — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 5, 2023

List

While USC thinks about firing Alex Grinch, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh could leave for the NFL

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire