Receiver Donovan Olugbode is a main priority for USC Class of 2025

Four-Star IMG Academy receiver Donovan Olugbode was offered by USC earlier this year and things are heating up.

247Sports recently updated Olugbode’s recruitment and noted that he is high on Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, and USC.

Olugbode, a 6-foot-1 and 200-pound wide receiver originally from Naperville, Illinois, currently plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

He is rated by On3 as the No. 11 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 15 player in the state of Florida. He’s also rated as the No. 90 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.

As a junior Olugbode pulled in 31 receptions for 561 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.1 yards per reception and 62.3 yards per contest in nine games played. USC needs dynamic playmakers in the post-Caleb Williams era. The Trojans have to bring in wide receivers who can reliably get open. They did not have enough of them in 2023, which is part of why Caleb took some coverage sacks and didn’t feel as comfortable in the pocket behind a less-than-great offensive line. Future USC quarterbacks will need every possible advantage they can get.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire