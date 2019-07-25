Receiver Allen Hurns at Dolphins camp in injury comeback

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Receiver Allen Hurns, coming back from a gruesome leg injury, is at the Miami Dolphins training camp in hopes of landing a job.

The free agent broke his left ankle in the playoffs last season with Dallas. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Thursday the team will evaluate Hurns' health before deciding whether to offer him a contract.

Hurns has 23 touchdown catches in five NFL seasons but made only 20 receptions for 295 yards for the Cowboys last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson, who missed the final nine games last season with a hip injury, was limited in the first workout. Safety T.J. McDonald, tight end Dwayne Allen, linebacker Mike Hull and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley began camp on the active physically unable to perform list.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine