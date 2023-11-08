Rece Davis: Texas will make the playoff based on ranking, schedule

The College Football Playoff poll is out for Week 11. According to one college football analyst, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) are solidly in playoff contention.

Davis said the following of the Longhorns heading into the final weeks of the season.

“Texas is going to the College Football Playoff and I think they all but secured a spot. I know there’s there’s a very specific scenario that might keep them out, but I think they have basically secured a spot, because the last team that could beat them did not.”

To be sure, Kansas State is not the last team on Texas’ remaining schedule that can beat the Longhorns. That might be the national perception, but the final three games will likely be highly contested battles. Add in a potential Big 12 title game against an Oklahoma State team that has won five straight and this season is far from over.

Davis disagreed in his comments on the rankings.

“I don’t think (Oklahoma State) is suited to beat them, because you’re not going to run on them. So I think Texas had a gargantuan weekend and is really close, despite the one loss, to have having secured a spot in the CFP.”

While the team’s playoff spot is probably not as solidified as Davis believes, the Longhorns’ chances are strong. The program is set to face three teams that don’t have their expected starting quarterback this season in TCU (4-5), Iowa State (5-4) and Texas Tech (4-5).

Texas will look to begin a strong finish to the 2023 season on Saturday against TCU at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire