Rece Davis reveals his pick for the LSU-Ole Miss game

Rece Davis revealed on Thursday who he was picking for the LSU-Ole Miss game and if he thinks the favored team will cover the spread.

Davis chose the Tigers, and he thinks that LSU will cover the 2.5-point spread. LSU is coming off of a hard-fought win against Arkansas in Baton Rouge. The Razorbacks gave the Tigers all they could handle last Saturday night.

Ole Miss is coming off a 24-10 loss to Alabama. Lane Kiffin took his team to Tuscaloosa in hopes of taking down Nick Saban, but he could not get the job done. That is partly why Davis chose LSU.

“Ole Miss put so much in the last week,” Davis said, per On3. “The disconsolate sound from the players and the coaches afterward about, ‘We thought this was our chance to get Alabama.’ I’m thinking hangover here, plus LSU probably has a better team.

“I’ve been very high on Ole Miss. I thought Ole Miss was going to win last week, but Alabama looked like Alabama and Ole Miss looked too much like Ole Miss. So I’m gonna go with LSU and lay the points.”

LSU will take on Ole Miss on Saturday night at 5 p.m. CT from Oxford, Mississippi.

