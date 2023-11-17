Rece Davis ranks his top 8 college football teams ahead of Week 12

ESPN college football analyst Rece Davis ranks his top college football teams ahead of Week 12. Davis is a key figure on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and is a voter in the AP Poll.

The undefeated Power Five teams across the country continue to win. Washington, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State all won in Week 11.

Week 12’s college football schedule does not pack as much of a punch as the average week of the regular season. Numerous top teams like Alabama, Florida State, and Ole Miss are playing against non-Power Five opponents before of the final week of the regular season. At least Week 12 has a few interesting games like Washington-Oregon State and Georgia-Tennessee.

Who are Rece Davis’ top eight college football teams after Week 11 and ahead of Week 12?

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 8



Week 12: Chattanooga at Alabama (noon ET/all noted times are ET)

Alabama has clinched a berth in the SEC championship and should take care of business this week against Chattanooga. The Crimson Tide and quarterback Jalen Milroe will have a challenge at Auburn in Week 13.

No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 7



Week 12: Texas at Iowa State (8:00 p.m. ET)

Texas continues to win one-score games, but must play better at Iowa State. Star Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is back in action after missing time with a right shoulder injury. Texas will likely play in the Big 12 championship. The Longhorns’ win over Alabama is helping them stay relevant in the College Football Playoff race.

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 6



Week 12: Oregon at Arizona State (4:00 p.m. ET)

The Oregon Ducks and quarterback Bo Nix are still looking to win the Pac-12. Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes hinge on the Ducks winning out and them not getting jumped by another one-loss team like Alabama or Texas. Oregon is Rece Davis’ top one-loss team.

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 2



Week 12: Minnesota at Ohio State (4 p.m.)

Rece Davis is lower than most on Ohio State. The Buckeyes have played a challenging schedule, but have not always looked dominant despite starting the season 10-0.

No. 4 Washington Huskies

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 5



Week 12: Washington at Oregon State (7:30 p.m.)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix and the Huskies play in the best game of Week 12. Rain is in the forecast for the Washington-Oregon State game, so this should be a fun one.

No. 3 Florida State Seminoles

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 4

Week 12: North Alabama at Florida State (6:30 p.m.)

Florida State misses a chance to play a quality opponent in Week 12 before playing at Florida to finish the regular season. The Seminoles have an impressive nonconference schedule that featured games against LSU and Florida. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and the Seminoles are projected to play Louisville in the ACC championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 3



Week 12: Michigan at Maryland (noon)

Michigan’s win over Penn State helped the Wolverines’ resume. Michigan needs to continue to win amid the turmoil of their sign-stealing scandal if the Wolverines want to make the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are looking to continue their consistent play in Week 12 against Maryland before facing Ohio State.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 1



Week 12: Georgia at Tennessee (3:30 p.m.)

Georgia has earned Rece Davis’ No. 1 ranking. The Bulldogs are slated to face Alabama in the SEC championship, but first face a road challenge against the Tennessee Volunteers.

