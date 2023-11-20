Rece Davis ranks his top 10 college football teams ahead of rivalry week

ESPN college football analyst Rece Davis ranks his top college football teams ahead of rivalry week. Davis is a key figure on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and is a voter in the AP Poll.

The undefeated Power Five teams across the country continue to hold serve. Washington, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State won in Week 12. The Florida State-North Alabama game ended up being the most impactful game on the College Football Playoff race because star Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis got hurt.

Georgia crushed Tennessee. Alabama, Oregon, and Texas all picked up wins to remain College Football Playoff contenders.

The rivalry week schedule features a clash of two undefeated teams: Ohio State and Michigan. Additionally, Alabama plays at Auburn, Oregon hosts Oregon State, and Georgia plays at Georgia Tech.

Who are Rece Davis’ top 10 college football teams after Week 12 and ahead of Week 13?

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Record: 9-2

Week 12: Ole Miss 35, UL Monroe 3

Ole Miss held a 7-3 halftime lead before scoring three straight touchdowns to open up a big lead en route to becoming 9-2. Jaxson Dart passed for 310 yards in Ole Miss’ win as the Rebels are looking to sneak into a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-1

Week 12: Louisville 38, Miami 31



Louisville will play against Florida State in the ACC championship. The Cardinals will look to finish the regular season 11-1 at home against Kentucky in Week 13.

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Record: 10-1

Week 12: Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10



The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up an easy win over Chattanooga in Week 12 and saw their rival, Auburn, lose in a stunning defeat to New Mexico State.

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Record: 10-1

Week 12: Texas 26, Iowa State 16



Texas showed resilience in a road win over Iowa State. The Longhorns finish the season against Texas Tech before playing in the Big 12 championship. Texas’ win over Alabama is a big reason why they still have a good shot to make the College Football Playoff.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Record: 10-1

Week 12: Oregon 49, Arizona State 13



Rece Davis and many college football experts have Oregon as their top one-loss team. The Washington Huskies won head-to-head over the Ducks. Oregon and quarterback Bo Nix, who threw for six first half touchdowns against Arizona State, will be looking for revenge in the Pac-12 championship. Before then, the Ducks have to beat Oregon State in rivalry week.

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-0

Week 12: Florida State 58, North Alabama 13

Rece Davis dropped Florida State from No. 3 to No. 5. It is understandable for Washington, who picked up a quality win over Oregon State, to jump the Seminoles. However, it is hard to see how much changed for Ohio State’s resume.

Florida State will turn to second-string quarterback Tate Rodemaker over their final two games to replace Jordan Travis, who suffered a severe leg injury in Week 12 against North Alabama.

Rodemaker has thrown seven touchdowns and five interceptions in his career. He does not seem like a national championship-quality quarterback, but he is good enough for the Seminoles to beat Florida and win the ACC.

(Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Record: 11-0

Week 12: Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3



Ohio State’s season comes down to the Michigan game again. The Buckeyes have been uneven at times this season, but will be very motivated when they play at Michigan in Week 13. The Ohio State-Michigan loser will be rooting for chaos at the top, so they still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Washington Huskies

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-0

Week 12: Washington 22, Oregon State 20



Rece Davis continues to be high on Washington, who earned a rainy Pac-12 road win at Oregon State to keep their undefeated season alive. Washington quarterback Michael Penix was not at his best in the difficult playing conditions, but the Huskies found a way to win. Washington is likely to play Oregon in the Pac-12 championship.

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-0

Week 12: Michigan 31, Maryland 24



Michigan finally played in a close game in Week 12. The Wolverines bested Maryland, but Michigan’s offense is trending down heading into the Ohio State game. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 201 total yards, no passing touchdowns, and one interception over the past two weeks. Rece Davis still has the Wolverines as his No. 2 team.

Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Record: 11-0

Week 12: Georgia 38, Tennessee 10

Georgia remains Rece Davis’ No. 1 team. The Bulldogs are slated to face Alabama in the SEC championship, but first face a road challenge against in-state rival Georgia Tech.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire