Rece Davis ranks his top 10 college football teams after Week 5

ESPN college football analyst Rece Davis ranks his top college football teams following five regular season games.

Many of college football’s top teams are far from perfect, so there are a variety of ways you could rank the best teams. Georgia, who is the defending back-to-back national champions, has not looked like a championship team yet. Florida State, Washington, Ohio State, and USC have all had at least one close call. Michigan, who has not had a close game, does not have any impressive wins.

The College Football Playoff race is starting to shape up. Who are Rece Davis’ top 10 college football teams after Week 5 and ahead of an interesting slate of games in Week 6?

Week 5: Notre Dame 21, Duke 14

Notre Dame earned a gutsy last-second win on the road against a talented Duke team. The Fighting Irish’s College Football Playoff hopes remain alive. Notre Dame has a challenging schedule ahead with an Oct. 7 game at Louisville and a Oct. 14 game at home against USC.

USC

Week 5: USC 48, Colorado 41

The USC Trojans must improve defensively, but Rece Davis likes USC star quarterback Caleb Williams, who may be the best player in the nation. USC plays at Arizona this week before playing Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Oregon as part of a challenging five week stretch.

Oregon

Week 5: Oregon 42, Stanford 6

Oregon has Week 6 off ahead of a massive Week 7 game against Washington. Superstar quarterback Bo Nix overcame a slow start to defeat Stanford in Week 5 to finish with four touchdown passes.

Week 5: Penn State 41, Northwestern 13



Penn State is 5-0 after defeating Northwestern. The Nittany Lions have a bye week and then play UMass before finally playing Ohio State on Oct. 21.

Ohio State

Week 5: off



Ohio State earned a bye week after getting a narrow road win at Notre Dame in Week 4. The Buckeyes host an undefeated Maryland team on Oct. 7. The Big Ten looks to be very interesting this year. Two College Football Playoff teams could emerge from the Big Ten.

Michigan

Week 5: Michigan 45, Nebraska 7

Rece Davis had Michigan as his preseason No. 1, but is not as high on the Wolverines now. Michigan has played an easy schedule to open the season, but faces a much tougher October and November schedule.

Washington

Week 5: Washington 31, Arizona 24



Rece Davis is still confident in the Washington Huskies after they had a one-possession game at Arizona. Washington used the ground game to score four rushing touchdowns against Arizona. The Huskies also have a bye week before facing Oregon in key Pac-12 game on Oct. 14. We’ll know a lot more about Washington after they play Oregon.

Georgia

Week 5: Georgia 27, Auburn 20

Georgia won at Auburn thanks to a monster second half from tight end Brock Bowers. The Bulldogs have a ton of talent, but are looking to play a complete game.

Georgia faces No. 20 Kentucky in Week 6. The Wildcats are undefeated and are coming off an impressive win over Florida. Could Kentucky knock off Georgia at home?

Week 5: Texas 40, Kansas 14



Quinn Ewers and Texas did not overlook Kansas ahead of the Oklahoma game. The Longhorns pulled away from Kansas in the second half.

Texas and Oklahoma are both 5-0 entering the Red River Showdown. Texas’ road win at Alabama remains one of the top wins in the country this season.

Florida State

Week 5: off



The Seminoles bye week came early in the season. Florida State earned it after knocking off ACC rival Clemson on the road.

Florida State is the team to beat in the ACC and has two very impressive wins over Clemson and LSU. Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman and quarterback Jordan Travis are a dynamic duo. The Seminoles return to action against Virginia Tech in Week 6.

