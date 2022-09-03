What Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit said about Arkansas football vs. Cincinnati

ESPN's College Gameday hosts offered some opinions on how Razorbacks football will fare in the season opener against Cincinnati.

Hosts Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit broke down the season opener hosted at Razorback Stadium at 3:30 p.m on Saturday. When discussing Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, Davis boasted some confidence in the Razorbacks offense.

"I think Arkansas thinks they could pound 'em," Davis said.

KJ Jefferson is a Cam Newton type of QB#collegegameday pic.twitter.com/axOmqMpvHR — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) September 3, 2022

On the other hand, Howard and Herbstreit didn't feel the same. Breaking down the Bearcats' statistics, they mentioned that Cincinnati has won 11 consecutive season openers, and holds the fourth-longest active FBS streak, per ESPN. With the departure of last season's star quarterback, Desmond Ridder, redshirt senior quarterback Ben Bryant will start for Cincinnati on Saturday.

"Don't sleep on the physicality, of coach Luke Fickell," Herbstreit said.

"It's gonna be a big win for the Bearcats," said Howard.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football score predictions vs. Cincinnati on College Gameday