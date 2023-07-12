Rece Davis, Kirk Herbsreit get in spat with UGA fans for ‘doubting’ Georgia

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart will use whatever he can as motivation for his football team. Smart loves when the media picks against the Bulldogs, so Georgia can get motivated to play as if it were the underdog.

Georgia is back-to-back national champions and is on top of the college football world, but that does not mean that everyone should be picking the Bulldogs won the 2023 national championship. In fact, ESPN college football analyst Rece Davis does not have Georgia as his preseason No. 1.

Georgia lost a lot of talent to the 2023 NFL draft and has to break in a new starting quarterback. However, the Dawgs have such an easy regular season schedule that it is hard to see Georgia missing the College Football Playoff.

Here’s Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit’s recent Twitter spat with a few Georgia football fans:

Rece Davis responds to Georgia fan who said he is doubting the Dawgs

Everybody is more than “giving them a chance.” Just because I want to see the QB before I rank them 1 instead of 2 or 3 is hardly insulting. It’s amusing to see things like fabricated 7-5 picks. Everyone knows they could send their 3rd team out and go 7-5 or way better. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) July 11, 2023

For the record, Rece Davis has said he does not have the Bulldogs as his top team because of Georgia’s quarterback change.

Kirk Herbstreit chimes in

RD stop it-you know EVERYONE secretly “hates” UGA and doubts them every step of the way! Hopefully they can beat Vandy this year! 🙄 https://t.co/T54F1yFJI9 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) July 11, 2023

Some fans (in every fan base) do get a little too paranoid about announcers being biased. However, some announcers are better than others.

Fan misses Kirk Herbstreit's sarcasm

Poor old Georgia

Poor old Georgia. Just try to scrape enough guys together to buckle the chinstraps every Saturday. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) July 11, 2023

Georgia’s athletic department did in fact bring in $203.0 million in revenue during the 2022 fiscal years. That’s enough money for a lot of chinstraps. However, it was not the most of any athletic department.

Georgia does quite fit the underdog mold these days

Exactly. Just hopin they got enough helmets and uniforms for the lads. https://t.co/zLGwlEFYCE — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) July 11, 2023

