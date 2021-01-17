Recapping the wild week for the Mets, Yankees, Jets and Nets
On SportsNite, the crew recaps last week's wild week in New York sports, including major moves made by the Mets, Yankees, Jets, and Nets.
Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young had one request for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Bucs' 31-23 win in last week's NFC Wild Card playoff game. Brady delivered on that request.
US challenger American Magic suffered a horror crash, as a sudden gust of wind saw their boat sensationally flip, leaving officials frantically fighting to prevent a capsize becoming a sinking.
Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams got into it pre-game, and the Packers WR explained what happened.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in background of photo after CB Taron Johnson interception vs. Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional round.
Mahomes gets the first touchdown of the game against the Browns.
Deshaun Watson's tenure looks like it's coming to an end, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Rams had half a chance against the Packers until Aaron Rodgers got the look he wanted, and flashed an evil grin.
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who has no NFL playing or coaching experience, has hired a right-hand man who has (checks notes) no NFL playing or coaching experience, either. Per multiple reports, former Louisville, Texas, and South Florida coach Charlie Strong will join Meyer as the assistant head coach. He’s also expected to coach a position [more]
The Browns were dealt a terrible blow as the worst rule in football reared its ugly head late in the first half today in Kansas City. Just as it appeared that Cleveland might make a game of it before halftime, Rashard Higgins caught a pass for Baker Mayfield, raced toward the pylon, and fumbled just [more]
A week later, Jamal Adams of the Seahawks claps back at the Rams
Jim Harbaugh's new contract and the Wolverines' upcoming schedules indicate that the Michigan football coach needs to win now.
After his final game with the Houston Rockets, James Harden didn't exactly paint the team in a flattering light, garnering him some criticism from Shaq.
After Carmelo Anthony hit a baseline jumper over Solomon Hill in the Trail Blazers tilt with the Hawks, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter.
The Bills are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993 and cornerback Taron Johnson had a big hand in making that happen. The Ravens were driving for a potential game-tying touchdown late in the third quarter on Saturday night when Lamar Jackson tried a pass for tight end Mark Andrews [more]
A breakdown of the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' 32-18 win over the Rams.
Urban Meyer was introduced to the nation as the Jacksonville Jaguars' coach Friday - and his press conference didn't disappoint. There were several takeaways from the process, but the biggest question on everyone's mind was his health. As many can ...
FOX's Jay Glazer affirmed the news on Saturday
The first decision to be made by new Jets coach Robert Saleh will be one of his most important: Who will the team’s quarterback be in 2021, and beyond? They have Sam Darnold under contract for one more year, with the ability to pick up his fifth-year option before May 3. They also hold the [more]
To send well wishes to Lamar Jackson after he was diagnosed with a late-game concussion, Bills fans are donating to his favorite charity.
Final thoughts and prediction for the Browns-Chiefs matchup