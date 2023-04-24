Recapping a wild day of CU Buffs players entering the transfer portal

Unprecedented — a word we’ve heard a lot in recent years — is the best way to describe what has happened at Colorado since head coach Deion Sanders was hired in December.

The Buffs are now nearing a complete turnover of last year’s roster and have added nearly 30 transfer players in the process, including standouts such as two-way phenom Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr.

Following the conclusion of CU’s spring football game on Saturday, the floodgates opened further as 17 Buffs (by my count as of Monday evening) from the 2022 season have since entered the transfer portal.

Below is a quick recap of who’s leaving:

WR Chase Sowell (entered Sunday)

Sep 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaylin Davies (24) and defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) break up a pass to Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Chase Sowell (15) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sowell didn’t see the field much in his lone year at Colorado, recording two catches for 23 yards.

READ: Freshman CU Buffs WR Chase Sowell enters transfer portal

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig (entered Sunday)

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (1) pulls in a touchdown past California Golden Bears cornerback Collin Gamble (21) in overtime at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most unexpected departing player of this bunch, MLC announced he’ll be looking for opportunities elsewhere just one day after exploding for over 150 receiving yards in Colorado’s spring game.

READ: Following huge spring game, Montana Lemonious-Craig enters transfer portal

LB Shakaun Bowser

Thank you buff nation I will now be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left! @TransferPortal_ pic.twitter.com/lmho81dTvW — Shakaun Bowser (@ShakaunBowser) April 24, 2023

Bowser didn’t see any game action in his freshman year last fall.

Story continues

IOL Jackson Anderson

Colorado OL Jackson Anderson entered the transfer portal; he has not seen the field during his 2 seasons with the Buffaloes @Jackson_A52 @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/jY2NdSuFVf — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) April 24, 2023

Jackson joined the Buffs’ as a part of Karl Dorrell’s 2021 recruiting class but didn’t see the field during his two years at CU.

S Tyrin Taylor

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Tyrin Taylor (5) celebrates his interception n the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrin Taylor played in 24 carer games with nine starts throughout his two years with the Buffs.

CB Jason Oliver

It’s been fun buff nation 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/P4mu5qI8wO — Jason Oliver (@JDoliver23) April 24, 2023

Oliver recorded 11 total tackles in his true freshman season last fall.

WR Jordyn Tyson

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jean Boyd III (31) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (4) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest bright spot from last year’s team, Tyson found the end zone five times and was once the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

READ: Freshman CU Buffs WR Jordyn Tyson to look for opportunities elsewhere

ATH Oakie Salave'a

Thank you Colorado, Gods plan 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FC2cOm9GuO — Oakie Salave’a (@o_salav8a) April 24, 2023

Salave’a, the son of Buffs great Okland Salave’a, saw a few snaps in the Buffs’ spring game on Saturday.

LB Devin Grant

Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Devin Grant (44) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Grant came on strong at the end of his 2021 season and followed that up with 15 total tackles in 2022.

RB Deion Smith

Sep 2, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith (20) runs in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s leading rusher from last season was one of the longest-tenured remaining players.

OT Alex Harkey

Harkey came to Colorado last year as a JUCO transfer.

LB Aubrey Smith

Colorado linebacker Aubrey Smith (32) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Smith had just earned his No. 32 last week.

WR Grant Page

Receiver Grant Page is the latest player from the #CUBuffs' spring roster to enter the transfer portal. While coming back from a torn ACL, which he suffered during his senior season at Boulder Fairview, Page redshirted last fall. He flipped from Nebraska to CU late in 2022 cycle. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) April 24, 2023

The local product Page redshirted last fall during his freshman season.

DL Aaron Austin

Austin was mostly used on special teams last season and played in 11 games.

S Xavier Smith

Smith, a three-star class of 2022 recruit, didn’t see the field in his freshman season.

RB Victor Venn

Thank you Buff Nation 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wGcceAOYup — Victor Venn (@Vic6Venn) April 24, 2023

Venn, a true freshman, was given a few rushing opportunities in Colorado’s spring game.

S Jeremy Mack

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 19: Sam Adams II #28 of the Washington Huskies is tackled by Jeremy Mack Jr. #3 of the Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The former JUCO transfer was a bright spot in the secondary of last year’s team.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire