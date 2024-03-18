Recapping the WIAA boys basketball state championships at the Kohl Center in Madison
JR Radcliffe recaps the five boys basketball state-championships handed out Saturday, including St. Thomas More, Wisconsin Lutheran and Marquette.
The Huskies will defend their national championship as the No. 1 overall seed.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.
How can the betting world guide bracket picks?
The vaunted Big East secured only three NCAA tournament bids after a trio of its bubble hopefuls were among the last teams left out of the field.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Brown was up by six with 22 seconds left, but Yale scored eight in the final seconds to win the title.
An incredible final hour of golf at The Players Championship ended with Scheffler atop the leaderboard.
It's been two years since the 35-year-old last appeared in an NBA game.
Max Klesmit hit the game-winning shot with less than five seconds to go.
Who's the No. 1 overall seed? Who's the final No. 1 seed? Who stands out among the strongest collection of bubble teams in years? The committee has some tough calls to make.
The Lakers have been dealing with a number of injuries.
Aaron Rodgers' tenure as a vice presidential prospect lasted about three days.
The wind-aided stunner was Acosta's first goal for Chicago FC.
The Steelers have their Russell Wilson backup, and the Bears have their new way forward.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Clark's stardom may be a first for women's basketball. But it's reaching a crescendo because of all the women who pushed the game forward over the years.
There are plenty of compelling stories and charismatic players in men's college basketball this season. But household names? Not so much.
Tyler Kolek missed the Golden Eagles’ last three games of the regular season, but was expected to be available this week at Madison Square Garden.
The Rays, Rangers, Pirates, Nationals and Royals make up the next tier on this year's young talent ranks.