Recapping where every former Ohio State player landed after the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is now in the books and a number of former Ohio State Buckeyes heard their name called and a few more either earned undrafted free agent contracts or were invited to minicamps. With all of the excitement coming to an end, it feels like a good time to recap where every former Ohio State Buckeye has landed in the NFL.

It should come as no surprise that both Ohio State receivers were selected in the first round, but it was a tad surprising to see some familiar names fall so far down the board, but perhaps that should have been expected given the disappointing season. Let’s break down where every former Buckeye landed.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (1st Round)

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates catching a 20-yard touchdown with wide receiver Jameson Williams (6) during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (1st Round)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

CHRIS OLAVE JOINS MICHAEL THOMAS ON THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS! pic.twitter.com/PIDL2k0TlF — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) April 29, 2022

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Tennessee Titans (3rd Round)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jeremy Ruckert, New York Jets (3rd Round)

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) tries to hurdle over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devon Matthews (1) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Come for the one-hand catches, stay for the all-around game. 📼 @Jeremy_Ruckert1 pic.twitter.com/Kz8li7WdfA — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 5, 2022

Tyreke Smith, Seattle Seahawks (5th Round)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) hits Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a throw during the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Thayer Munford, Las Vegas Raiders (7th Round)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) celebrates after Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Haskell Garrett, Tennessee Titans (Undrafted Free Agent)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) celebrate after teaming up to tackle Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Congratulations to @HaskellGarrett on signing with the @Titans! Let’s go Haskell! Excited to watch you get after it as a Tennessee Titan! #NFLDraft #TennesseeTitans pic.twitter.com/Ohc7YzQLGx — Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) May 1, 2022

Master Teague, Chicago Bears (Undrafted Free Agent)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs over Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and tries to avoid cornerback Ronald Williams (9) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

MASTER TEAGUE JOINS JUSTIN FIELDS ON THE BEARS! pic.twitter.com/gV46TXq5kK — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) May 1, 2022

Chris Booker, Arizona Cardinals (Minicamp Invite)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Booker (86) forces a fumble by Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) on a kickoff during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Antwuan Jackson, New York Giants (Minicamp Invite)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson (52) and Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) tackle Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) after a catch during the 2nd quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Antwuan Jackson has been invited as an undrafted free agent to try out with the New York Giants.#ohiostatefootball #NFLDraft #nygiants pic.twitter.com/GoaeyjFlcX — The OHIO Podcast (@TheOHIOPod) May 1, 2022

Demario McCall, Chicago Bears (Minicamp Invite)

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Demario McCall (1) steps forward during the singing of “Carmen Ohio” following Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 11, 2021. Oregon won the game 35-28. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

