Recapping weekend visit from top 2024 prospect

Nebraska football hosted multiple recruits during Saturday’s loss to Illinois, including the top recruit in the class of 2024. Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola and his brother, class of 2026 quarterback Dayton Raiola both out of Chandler, Arizona, were guests of Mickey Joseph and company over the weekend. The Raiola brothers have multiple Husker connections. Their father, Dominic Raiola, was an All-American center at Nebraska and won the school’s only Rimington Trophy (College Football’s Most Outstanding Center). In addition, their uncle, Donovan Raiola, is currently the offensive line coach for Nebraska.

Dylan Raiola last visited Nebraska during the spring game earlier this year and verbally committed to Ohio State in May. There’s no genuine belief that Dylan Raiola is looking to flip his commitment. He more than likely was joining his younger brother on his visit since receiving his first scholarship offer from the Huskers back on October 26. However, that did not stop fans and media alike from speculating on the possibility of a change of heart for the No. 1 recruit before reaching signing day, which is still a ways away for a 2024 prospect.

There will undoubtedly be more talk and speculation on the future of Dylan and Dayton Raiola, so stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire for the latest. Below is a social media recap of the Raiola brother’s visit.

Chandler freshman QB Dayton Raiola offered by Nebraska. He's brother of junior QB Dylan Raiola, who is committed to Ohio State, and son of Chandler O-line coach Dominic Raiola, who won Rimington Award as top college center while at Nebraska — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) October 26, 2022

Not one but TWO Raiola recruits are in town today. And they aren’t the only national prospects to soak in today’s game at Memorial Stadium. https://t.co/EoRLCXoGnS — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) October 29, 2022

Yes, 2024 No. 1 Dylan Raiola is visiting Nebraska this weekend. No, it's not because he's rethinking his Ohio State commitment. More here: https://t.co/n8R51akQmo pic.twitter.com/txHTMihd8Y — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) October 28, 2022

The pitch for flipping Dylan Raiola is apparently that he can compete for the starting job in 2023. — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) October 29, 2022

The Raiola QBs are in the building, led by Nebraska o line coach Donovan Raiola. pic.twitter.com/1YIny5UNnw — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) October 29, 2022

Raiola family in the house. pic.twitter.com/lssVKzDXA6 — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 29, 2022

2024 No. 1 overall prospect and Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola is in attendance at Nebraska/Illinois with his family, including his brother Dayton, a 2026 quarterback offered by the #Huskers earlier this week pic.twitter.com/3zFbULZLBn — Will Turboff (@WillTurboff) October 29, 2022

Recruiting: Dylan and Dayton Raiola on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Illinois https://t.co/wyFcW1gR2w — Lincoln Journal Star (@JournalStarNews) October 30, 2022

2024 QB Dylan Raiola and his brother, 2026 QB Dayton, in the house today. pic.twitter.com/t4xFKufVsb — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 29, 2022

Dylan Raiola made some insane plays last night on ESPN

pic.twitter.com/JqrFssKwNX — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) October 29, 2022

Ohio State 5⭐️ QB commit Dylan Raiola is visiting Nebraska this weekend. Raiola is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 On3 Consensus. 📸: @Sean_Callahan

Read: https://t.co/Yf9am9pJIv pic.twitter.com/tUL2G4BtWJ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 29, 2022

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire