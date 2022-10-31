Recapping weekend visit from top 2024 prospect

Evan Bredeson
Nebraska football hosted multiple recruits during Saturday’s loss to Illinois, including the top recruit in the class of 2024. Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola and his brother, class of 2026 quarterback Dayton Raiola both out of Chandler, Arizona, were guests of Mickey Joseph and company over the weekend. The Raiola brothers have multiple Husker connections. Their father, Dominic Raiola, was an All-American center at Nebraska and won the school’s only Rimington Trophy (College Football’s Most Outstanding Center). In addition, their uncle, Donovan Raiola, is currently the offensive line coach for Nebraska.

Dylan Raiola last visited Nebraska during the spring game earlier this year and verbally committed to Ohio State in May. There’s no genuine belief that Dylan Raiola is looking to flip his commitment. He more than likely was joining his younger brother on his visit since receiving his first scholarship offer from the Huskers back on October 26. However, that did not stop fans and media alike from speculating on the possibility of a change of heart for the No. 1 recruit before reaching signing day, which is still a ways away for a 2024 prospect.

There will undoubtedly be more talk and speculation on the future of Dylan and Dayton Raiola, so stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire for the latest. Below is a social media recap of the Raiola brother’s visit.

