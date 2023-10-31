Advertisement
Breaking News:

Rangers stars Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer to miss rest of World Series with injuries

Recapping trades that failed to materialize ahead of Oct. 31 deadline 'The Insiders'

NFL Highlights

In a segment on 'The Insiders', NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero recaps some of the trades that failed to materialize ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline on October 31.