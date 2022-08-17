Recapping the Texans’ roster moves to meet 85-man deadline

The Houston Texans released or waived the following five players from its roster in accordance with the guidelines set by the NFL that training camp rosters must go from 90 players to 85 by 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 16.

h

h

DE Jordan Jenkins — Released

jordan-jenkins-texans-take-next-level-practice

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins, 28, has the potential to become an outstanding player in the NFL, and the Texans were aware of that before releasing him on Monday.

Houston has an abundance of defensive ends on its roster, which would have made it hard for the former New York Jets’ third-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft to make the team. Jenkins is rehabbing a strained calf muscle that landed him on the physically unable to perform list at the beginning of training camp.

After signing a two-year, $6 million contract in 2021 via free agency, Jenkins played in 11 games and finished with 20 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss.

WR Chad Beebe — Released

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

After the season-ending injury to wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton during OTAs, the Texans reached out to former Minnesota Vikings player Chad Beebe who would have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot.

Beebe, the son of former NFL player Don Beebe, also stood out on special teams during his three years with the Vikings, which enticed the Texans even more, to sign him to a one-year deal. After some brief flashes during training camp, the undrafted wide receiver out of Northern Illinois was one of the last players to touch the field in the Texans’ preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.

DL Damion Daniels — Waived

(AP Photo)

With depth at the defensive line position, the undrafted rookie out of Nebraska had a slim chance of making the roster. Houston gave him an opportunity by playing him in 20 defensive snaps on Saturday against the Saints, but it wasn’t enough for the Texans to keep him any longer.

LS Harrison Elliott — Waived

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Story continues

Harrison was brought into camp to hold down the position until Jon Weeks, who tested positive for COVID-19, returned. He was never seen as a player who would give Weeks any competition, as it is hard to beat out the longest-tenured Texan from his position.

RB B.J. Emmons — Waived

Jeff Romance-Imagn Content Services, LLC

With veterans such as Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead already established in the running back room, it would have been hard for the former USFL player to crack the rotation. Add dynamic rookie Dameon Pierce, who is everything the Texans thought he would be when they selected him in this year’s draft to the mix, and it wasn’t hard to see why Houston made the decision they made on Tuesday about Emmons.

The next significant roster adjustment for the Texans will have to be made by 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 23, when the active roster can have no more than 80 players.

[lawrence-related id=75651,75647]

[mm-video type=video id=01ga9hk9kgb2tf961kb2 playlist_id=none player_id=none image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01ga9hk9kgb2tf961kb2/01ga9hk9kgb2tf961kb2-25ad1f65fbaa88ddf74688a3d3177661.jpg]

1

1

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire