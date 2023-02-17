Recapping Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with the season finale of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re recapping the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ winning their second Super Bowl title in four seasons. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with Kansas State wide receiver and 2023 NFL Draft prospect Kade Warner to discuss his preparation with Exos and lessons learned from father and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. Chiefs’ players and coaches address the massive crowd in Kansas City for the victory parade and rally.

