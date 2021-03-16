Recapping Saints news from Day 1 of free agency’s legal tampering window

It wasn’t all quiet in New Orleans on the first day of the NFL legal tampering period — excuse me, the negotiating window, or whatever we’re calling it now. With teams able to call representatives for available free agents for the first time, several situations sorted themselves out for the Saints. But there’s plenty of work still to do, so catch up on Monday’s news before things heat up on Day 2.

QB Jameis Winston agreed to re-sign with the Saints

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton greets quarterback Jameis Winston (2) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

This is a big one, even if Winston didn't quite reset the market for free agent quarterbacks. His deal with the Saints is heavily incentivized and carries a salary cap hit of just $2.5 million in 2021, though he can earn up to $12 million by meeting every benchmark. The bonuses he can earn will trigger should he meet certain criteria for personal stats, team success, and playoff wins. Still, it's very much a prove-it deal, and sets him up for a training camp competition with Taysom Hill. This also shouldn't keep the Saints from making another move for a quarterback they like.

DE Trey Hendrickson agreed to free agent deal with the Bengals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Trey Hendrickson #91 of the New Orleans Saints forces a fumble from Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Saints lost their first big free agent this year, which was to be expected after Hendrickson played his way out of their price range last season. It obviously hurts to see the team's sacks leader walk away, but Hendrickson wasn't going to get $15 million a year from New Orleans, while Cincinnati was willing to go the distance. So good for him. But the Saints need to make an effort to replace him in the rotation; Hendrickson had nearly as many sacks (13.5) as his teammates Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Marcus Davenport did combined (14.0).

OL James Hurst agreed to re-sign with the Saints

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) works against New Orleans Saints offensive guard James Hurst (74) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Don't sleep on this move's importance. Hurst and the Saints settled on a three-year contract extension paying out $9 million, with more than half of it guaranteed at signing and extra incentives available should Hurst become a starter. He started three games at left tackle last year on a veteran's minimum salary, so this says a lot about how the Saints value him and what might be in store moving forwards. Neither Terron Armstead nor Ryan Ramczyk are signed beyond 2021, so Hurst gives them a viable backup plan if either of them move on.

