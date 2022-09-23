Recapping all of the Rams’ roster moves this week: Who’s in and who’s out?

There probably isn’t a team in the NFL that has made more roster moves this week than the Los Angeles Rams. From injuries to suspensions to free agent and practice squad signings, Les Snead and Sean McVay have been busy.

There have been so many transactions that it’s become tough to keep up with all of them. Luckily, we’re here to help, recapping all of the moves made by the Rams this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

CB Troy Hill and OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. placed on IR

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Hill has a groin injury and will miss at least the next four games, though Sean McVay doesn’t seem worried about the long-term effects of the injury. Anchrum broke his ankle in Week 2 and will miss the rest of the season.

OL Oday Aboushi signed to active roster

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

After initially adding Aboushi to the practice squad, the Rams promoted him to the active roster this week with Anchrum going down. He won’t start at right guard (A.J. Jackson will) but he’s a solid backup.

DE Zach VanValkenburg signed to practice squad

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

VanValkenburg is another defensive lineman on the practice squad, even though it’s not necessarily a position of need right now. He was a free agent and signed by the Rams.

LS Matt Overton waived from practice squad

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With Matthew Orzech healthy again, the Rams waived Overton, leaving just one long snapper on the team – including the practice squad.

DB Dan Isom waived with injury settlement

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Isom was waived from the practice squad with an injury settlement, so if he cleared waivers, he would have reverted to the Rams’ injured list.

Chiefs sign OLB Benton Whitley off Rams' practice squad

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

The Chiefs poached Whitley off the Rams’ practice squad, signing him to their active roster. Whitley was a promising undrafted rookie who played well in the preseason.

C Matt Skura signed to practice squad

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Skura is a veteran who was previously a starter with the Ravens and Giants. He’s a candidate to be elevated to the active roster while Brian Allen is out, with Coleman Shelton being the Rams’ only other center.

TE Brycen Hopkins suspended 3 games

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Hopkins was suspended for a substance abuse violation, causing him to miss three games without pay. He was the Rams’ second tight end, and the only other tight end on the roster besides Tyler Higbee.

OLB Takk McKinley signed off Titans' practice squad

McKinley is a former first-round pick who has bounced around after struggling with the Falcons. He provides some juice off the edge and can help replace Keir Thomas, who was waived.

RB Malcolm Brown signed to practice squad

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Brown is back in Los Angeles, signing to the Rams’ practice squad. He was previously with the Rams before spending 2021 with the Dolphins. Brown was a free agent.

RB Trey Ragas (practice squad) and OLB Keir Thomas (active roster) waived

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Ragas was waived from the practice squad, while Thomas was cut from the 53-man roster. Thomas was one of three undrafted rookies to make the Rams’ active roster this year.

TE Kendall Blanton signed off Chiefs' practice squad

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

With Hopkins suspended, it only made sense that the Rams would bring back Blanton to be their No. 2 tight end. He’ll collect at least three game checks from the Rams, even if they don’t keep him on the roster for the minimum of three weeks.

DB Shaun Jolly signed off Browns' practice squad

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jolly was the latest addition, being poached by the Rams off the Browns’ practice squad. The secondary is ailing right now, with Hill, Cobie Durant and David Long Jr. all injured.

Who's in, who's out?

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Added to active roster:

OL Oday Aboushi (promotion)

OLB Takk McKinley (from Titans)

TE Kendall Blanton (from Chiefs)

DB Shaun Jolly (from Browns)

Added to practice squad:

DE Zach VanValkenburg

C Matt Skura

Off active roster:

TE Brycen Hopkins (suspension)

OLB Keir Thomas (waived)

CB Troy Hill (IR)

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (IR)

Off practice squad:

LS Matt Overton (waived)

DB Dan Isom (injury settlement)

OLB Benton Whitley (poached by Chiefs)

