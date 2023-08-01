Recapping the Panthers’ 3 additions from Monday

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

The Carolina Panthers went back to work on Monday—both on and off the field.

Let’s quickly recap the team’s three newest additions to the training camp roster:

DL LaBryan Ray

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
The first of the three signings, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Ray possesses the length the Panthers are looking for at the nose tackle position. He spent the 2022 campaign as a member of the New England Patriots practice squad and played seven games for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars earlier this year.

Fourth-year defensive tackle and 2020 sixth-round pick Bravvion Roy was waived to make room for Ray.

LB Deion Jones

Nick Cammett/Getty Images
Jones is, without a doubt, the highest-profile addition of the day. The former NFC South foe played six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, one of which resulted in a Pro Bowl selection.

He appeared in 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022—amassing 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. A low-risk, high-reward signing, Jones brings some intriguing depth at the inside linebacker spot behind Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu.

DL Nick Thurman

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina’s defensive line got even beefier with this 6-foot-4, 305-pounder. Like Ray, Thurman has the frame to help front the team’s new 3-4 base.

Thurman, most notably, spent three years with the Patriots. He played seven games in 2020 and one with the Falcons in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire