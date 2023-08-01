Recapping the Panthers’ 3 additions from Monday

The Carolina Panthers went back to work on Monday—both on and off the field.

Let’s quickly recap the team’s three newest additions to the training camp roster:

DL LaBryan Ray

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The first of the three signings, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Ray possesses the length the Panthers are looking for at the nose tackle position. He spent the 2022 campaign as a member of the New England Patriots practice squad and played seven games for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars earlier this year.

Fourth-year defensive tackle and 2020 sixth-round pick Bravvion Roy was waived to make room for Ray.

LB Deion Jones

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Jones is, without a doubt, the highest-profile addition of the day. The former NFC South foe played six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, one of which resulted in a Pro Bowl selection.

He appeared in 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022—amassing 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. A low-risk, high-reward signing, Jones brings some intriguing depth at the inside linebacker spot behind Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu.

DL Nick Thurman

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina’s defensive line got even beefier with this 6-foot-4, 305-pounder. Like Ray, Thurman has the frame to help front the team’s new 3-4 base.

Thurman, most notably, spent three years with the Patriots. He played seven games in 2020 and one with the Falcons in 2021.

[lawrence-related id=678112,678104,678102]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire