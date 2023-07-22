Recapping Pac-12 football media day from a Colorado perspective

Eleven head coaches, one defensive coordinator and 22 student-athletes across the Pac-12 were in Las Vegas on Friday at the conference’s annual media day. Commissioner George Kliavkoff also took the stage to give a few big-picture updates on everything from conference expansion to the still yet-to-be-announced media rights deal.

Colorado DC Charles Kelly filled in for head coach Deion Sanders at the event and was joined by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way standout Travis Hunter. All three CU representatives gave their thoughts on how the Buffs are developing with the 2023 season on deck.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Below is a quick recap of Colorado-related happenings at Pac-12 media day:

“Our thoughts are with Coach Prime following his surgery this week.” –

Commissioner George Kliavkoff begins his opening remarks at Pac-12 Football Media Day in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/moSpDLSyyB — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) July 21, 2023

Kliavkoff when asked why he isn't announcing the alleged media deal today, denoting that there is a media deal in the works, "I think you're reading too much into it." — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) July 21, 2023

PAC-12 Senior Associate Commisioner Merton Hanks & former teammate (49ers) on Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. They know we are coming! "He's a young man that has not failed at anything that's he's done. He's always been the Guy!"#skobuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/5VpCFw6Peo — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) July 21, 2023

CU DC Charles Kelly on Coach Prime: "He sets an example how to live & how to approach things. You can change the situation by how you think. That's one of the things that he does for our players & for our staff, everybody in the building. Hey, we can do this and it is a mindset." — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) July 21, 2023

Coach Kelly: "I am very honored to represent Colorado. To me, there is so much tradition that the University has. Our job is to help. We've never lost the tradition. We just have to get it back to where people are excited about it again." Folks are indeed excited about CU again. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) July 21, 2023

"He's very athletic. He was one of the fastest linebackers in that (2020) class coming out (of Theodore High School). He can really run, has a lot of range. He reminds of Telvin Smith when he was at Florida State. He is that kind of athlete." https://t.co/vBSpDXli8B — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) July 21, 2023

“Is there a DB or WR you’re looking forward to matching up with ?” “No everybody the same person, they’re our enemies” – Travis Hunter pic.twitter.com/XPJh6tRVfR — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) July 21, 2023

Darian Hagan introduces the Buffs at Pac-12 media day 🦬 pic.twitter.com/ZZ8skyxiiZ — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) July 21, 2023

What a response. Shedeur is a legend. https://t.co/x5sKlAFsUZ — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) July 21, 2023

Colorado DC Charles Kelly: “We’ve worked to make the best roster for the University of Colorado, and we don’t apologize for that” pic.twitter.com/j6ACC7jLQh — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 21, 2023

At Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas, QB Shedeur Sanders discusses some of the other offensive players fans and media should pay attention to this season at Colorado. pic.twitter.com/hJsGcMho0d — CUSportsReport (@CUSportsNation) July 21, 2023

Unlike some other college football coaches, USC’s Lincoln Riley praised what Coach Prime has done so far at Colorado https://t.co/elJMPJY0cg — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) July 21, 2023

“There are a lot more similarities about Coach Saban and Coach Prime than there are differences” – Defensive Coordinator Charles Kelly ! #WeComing #SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/CatiHKAgWV — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) July 21, 2023

Oregon AD Rob Mullens tells me that the home football game vs. USC is sold out. Ducks expect Colorado to sell out shortly. Also, projecting sell outs vs. Washington State and vs. Oregon State. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire