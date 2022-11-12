Recapping the Ohio State win over Indiana in Twitter highlights

Ohio State more than took care of business against Indiana on Saturday afternoon, winning impressively by a wide margin, 56-14. It was enough to cover the spread, but more importantly, the Buckeyes got things going on the ground and through the air in a balanced attack.

It was a performance everyone with any kind of interest in the Ohio State program was waiting for.

You probably watched the game, but even if you did, we like to recap all of the action in some Twitter highlights as things unfolded. And if you didn’t catch the entire contest, we like to provide some of the key moments in the game to get you up to speed in a scarlet and gray cliff-notes kind of way.

So, in case you were off doing other things or in case you simply want to re-live some of the high points of Ohio State’s win over Indiana, all you have to do is follow through these moments in the game in a chronological timeline.

Off we go …

Setting the table: We had weather again, this time in the 'Shoe.

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams sets the tone early on the first drive of the game.

C.J. Stroud hits Emeka Egbuka for the first touchdown of the game. Ohio State goes up 7-0.

The Buckeyes strike first in Columbus 🌰🙌 Emeka Egbuka gets @OhioStateFB on the board pic.twitter.com/7Kwls1MV6F — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Freshman running back Dallan Hayden goes in from 14-yards to put Ohio State up 14-0.

Too easy for Dallan Hayden 🔥@OhioStateFB's offense is cruising in the first half pic.twitter.com/SuxKDiQXJg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Ohio State goes up 21-0 on 58-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Indiana gets on the board with a jump ball to the end zone to cut the lead to 21-7.

AJ Barner snags it and @IndianaFootball takes one back! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Xr1SSuLZni — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Miyan Williams rumbles 48-yards for a touchdown that puts Ohio State up 28-7.

This didn't result in a score, but it was a ridiculous catch by Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is UNREAL 😳 What a grab this was by the @OhioStateFB WR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YgNlL9akEM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Miyan Williams goes off with an injury after a tackle that seemed to roll up on his right leg.

Miyan Williams needs help off the field after an awkward tackle pic.twitter.com/BWOWLodKIn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Williams goes off but is still in good spirits, throwing up an O-H to the crowd.

Miyan Williams throws up the O-H and gives a thumbs up as he is carted off the field due to injury pic.twitter.com/dj7vuOLgIW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Jack Sawyer is beginning to make a tangible impact. Here is one of his two sacks late in the half to take Indiana out of field goal range and effectively end the half.

Stroud hits Cade Stover and the Buckeyes extend the lead to 35-7 early in the second half.

C.J.Stroud throws his third touchdown of day on this 1-yard pass to Cade Stover. Buckeyes extend the lead to 35-7. https://t.co/kNlSWt1bqU — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 12, 2022

C.J. Stroud hits Stover again through the air and the Buckeyes go up 42-7 midway through the 3rd quarter.

C.J. Stroud and Cade Stove hook up for their second TD connection of the day on this 12-yarder and Ohio State is now up 42-7 midway through the third quarter. #GoBucks https://t.co/OlSiNKQ070 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 12, 2022

One of the most impressive runs you'll see. Xavier Johnson takes a handoff 71-yards to the house to extend the OSU lead to 49-7 early in the 4th quarter.

Great job of field vision and utilizing blocks here by Xavier Johnson who rumbles 71- yards for a touchdown to put Ohio State up 49-7. #GoBucks https://t.co/mCLmy0LPj6 — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 12, 2022

Indiana gets its second touchdown of the game, but it's too little, too late. Ohio State 49, Indiana 14.

McCulley to the end zone and 6 points for @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/sfLYwSczaV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

One of the best moments this year. Ohio State captain and oft-injured Kamryn Babb gets the first TD of his career. Ohio State goes up 56-14 to cap the scoring.

Kamryn Babb in for SIX to extend the @OhioStateFB lead ‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/RfZR72r4rM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

The celebration and emotion was more impressive than the TD for Babb and his teammates.

Nothing but love from @OhioStateFB players after Kamryn Babb's TD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MYL7786i2E — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

It's a wrap. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discussed the moment for Babb and the game overall.

"To see someone that has overcome 4 ACL's and come back to get a touchdown in a stadium like this… it says so much about who he is as a person and you could see what he means to our team."@JennyTaft catches up with @OhioStateFB HC @ryandaytime after their win over Indiana! pic.twitter.com/PETs7nxrrw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

A word from C.J. Stroud and Kamryn Babb after the game. Such a cool moment.

"He's the most respected on our team, and i'm just super proud of him… This team, we're behind him, and he's behind us."@JennyTaft talks with @CJ7STROUD about @kamm_o after a dominating performance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xXReyikb7Z — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

No Ohio State win would be complete without the singing of Carmen Ohio.

