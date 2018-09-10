Recapping NFL Week 1 action while Eagles watched football today

Sunday morning had to be pretty fun for the Eagles. They woke up as reigning Super Bowl champions and the only team in the league with a win.

Then they got to watch the rest of the NFL try to catch up.

We won't have another Sunday without NFL football until February after the Super Bowl. How exciting is that?

Here are a few takeaways from today's action, mostly as it pertains to the Eagles:

Pretty good day for the Birds in the NFC East. The Giants and Cowboys lost, while Washington pulled off a win against the Cardinals.

Updated NFC East standings:



Eagles: 1-0

Redskins: 1-0

Cowboys: 0-1

Giants: 0-1









— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 9, 2018

• Washington beat up on the Sam Bradford-led Cardinals, 24-6. With a home game against the Colts next week, Washington has a real shot to start their season with a 2-0 record.

• Adrian Peterson had 164 all-purpose yards. Not bad for the old man. Alex Smith was efficient, completing 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and two TDs.

• The Giants were about to get the ball back with just under a minute left but their new punt returner muffed it and ended the game with a 20-15 loss to the Jaguars. The Giants blew it.

• A positive for the G-men is that Saquon Barkley looks like the real deal. He had a 68-yard touchdown run and finished with 106 yards on 18 carries. OBJ had 11 catches for 111 yards in his return from being on IR last season.

• As good as Barkley looked, Ereck Flowers is still a problem. Even at right tackle, he had a terrible game. So terrible even a former teammate couldn't resist.

• The Cowboys got the ball back down eight points with about two minutes left in Carolina and Dak Prescott couldn't lead them to a come-from-behind win. In fact, Dak fumbled away the ball on the last drive. The Cowboys lost 16-8 to the Panthers.

• The Eagles' Week 2 opponent, the Bucs, put together a really strong game against the Saints, leaving New Orleans with a 48-40 win. No, the Saints' defense isn't as good as the Eagles' defense, but New Orleans was one missed play away from being in the NFC Championship Game last season, so this is a big win for the Bucs. (Even Vinny Curry had a sack.)

Week 2 just got a little tougher.

• Jameis Winston will still be suspended for next week's game, but Ryan Fitzpatrick was great against the Saints.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for over 400 yards, completed 75% of his passes, with 4 TDs and 0 INTs.



Just the 10th time in NFL history someone has done that.



— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 9, 2018

Did you know Fitzpatrick went to Harvard? Get ready to hear that about 12 times during next week's broadcast.

• DeSean Jackson had a tremendous game, pulling in five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. But his status is going to be up in the air for next week; he left this game with a concussion.

WR DeSean Jackson has a concussion and is out for the remainder of the game — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 9, 2018

We'll see if he plays. Either way, it's amazing he still has it.

DeSean Jackson caught another 50+yard pass today. Since he entered the NFL in 2008, DeSean has 38 career catches of 50+ yards.



That's more than 13 TEAMS during that stretch.



— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 9, 2018

• The Cleveland Browns almost pulled out a football win. They didn't. Instead, they had an overtime field goal blocked and tied the Steelers, 21-21. Do they celebrate in Cleveland tonight?

• The Browns have played 33 games since they passed on Carson Wentz. They have one win and one tie during that stretch.

• The Vikings beat the 49ers, 24-16, in a battle between two teams that have a good shot at being in the playoff mix in the NFC. Kirk Cousins threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns in his Vikings debut in the stadium where the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

