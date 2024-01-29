Recapping Nebraska’s recruiting weekend

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted a group of visitors on campus this past weekend. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff welcomed 12 recruits to Lincoln.

The group consisted of members of the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. One of the visitors, safety Caden VerMaas, is already committed to Nebraska’s 2025 recruiting class.

Two of the visitors, defensive lineman Jaylen Williams and linebacker Pierce Mooberry, have already been offered scholarships for the class of 2025. Two class of 2026 prospects, linebacker Johnmichael Fountain and offensive tackle Mason Bandhauer, have also been offered scholarships.

The remaining seven visitors are recruits that the Huskers have an interest in but have yet to make an official scholarship offer. It should also be noted that all seven visitors of interest come from the offensive side.

You can find a social media recap from all 12 visitors below.

Caden VerMaas - Safety (Commit)

#Nebraska commitment Caden VerMaas (@Caden_Vermaas) enjoying being the first in the 2025 class. He took in both junior days and is enjoying the journey to signing day and life as a #Husker. Story Link: https://t.co/JC5DXyzctl — Bryan Munson (@BryanMunson_) January 28, 2024

Jaylen Williams *** - Defensive Lineman (Class of 2025)

#Nebraska made a massive impression on three-star DL Jaylen Williams (@jay_williams55) this weekend for their junior day. Williams says that he is planning an official visit to see Lincoln again. #Huskers Story Link: https://t.co/5Uydm6AxtL — Bryan Munson (@BryanMunson_) January 28, 2024

Pierce Mooberry - Linebacker (Class of 2025)

The #Huskers made a strong impression on 2025 Millard North LB Pierce Mooberry (@MooberryPierce), who left Nebraska's Elite Junior Day impressed with what he saw and heard. "It was great. I thought it was probably the top visit I've been on so far."https://t.co/sbT5YnY4nq — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) January 28, 2024

Johnmichael Fountain - Linebacker (Class of 2026)

I Am very Blesses and Excited to receive my 3rd D1 offer from the University of Nebraska . @HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/CY5660Mbfe — Johnmichael Fountain (@Fountain_jr26) September 17, 2023

Mason Bandhauer - Offensive Tackle

About a week after #Nebraska stopped by Fort Collins HS to offer OT Mason Bandhauer (@MasonBandhauer), the talented junior visited Lincoln for Junior Day. He is planning a return visit in the spring. #Huskers Story Link: https://t.co/FQBloaGnXk — Bryan Munson (@BryanMunson_) January 28, 2024

Will Anderson - Quarterback (Class of 2026)

Nick McClellan - Quarterback/Defensive Back (Class of 2026)

2026 0 ⭐️ ATH Nick McClellan (6-0, 170 lbs, NIL Value: N/A) out of Saint Louis, MO has scheduled a visit with the #Huskers on Saturday, January 27, 2024 (Via @On3sports) Powered by @BigCornEnergy🌽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VBKDyweguV — HuskerAI (@HuskerAI) January 26, 2024

Keynan Cotton - Wide Receiver (Class of 2025)

Kaprice Keith - Wide Receiver (Class of 2026)

Kalvin Janssen - Inside Offensive Lineman (Class of 2025)

Braden Wilmes - Offensive Tackle (Class of 2026)

Jack Fuchs - Offensive Tackle (Class of 2026)

Thanks for the game invite! Cant wait to go watch them play this Saturday!@HuskerFBRecruit @s_kwilli32 @CoachKStew23 pic.twitter.com/kIVLXVOegh — Jack Fuchs (@JackFuchs07) September 13, 2023

