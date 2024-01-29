Advertisement

Recapping Nebraska’s recruiting weekend

Evan Bredeson
·3 min read

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted a group of visitors on campus this past weekend. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff welcomed 12 recruits to Lincoln.

The group consisted of members of the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. One of the visitors, safety Caden VerMaas, is already committed to Nebraska’s 2025 recruiting class.

Two of the visitors, defensive lineman Jaylen Williams and linebacker Pierce Mooberry, have already been offered scholarships for the class of 2025. Two class of 2026 prospects, linebacker Johnmichael Fountain and offensive tackle Mason Bandhauer, have also been offered scholarships.

The remaining seven visitors are recruits that the Huskers have an interest in but have yet to make an official scholarship offer. It should also be noted that all seven visitors of interest come from the offensive side.

You can find a social media recap from all 12 visitors below.

Caden VerMaas - Safety (Commit)

Jaylen Williams *** - Defensive Lineman (Class of 2025)

Pierce Mooberry - Linebacker (Class of 2025)

Johnmichael Fountain - Linebacker (Class of 2026)

Mason Bandhauer - Offensive Tackle

Will Anderson - Quarterback (Class of 2026)

Nick McClellan - Quarterback/Defensive Back (Class of 2026)

Keynan Cotton - Wide Receiver (Class of 2025)

Kaprice Keith - Wide Receiver (Class of 2026)

Kalvin Janssen - Inside Offensive Lineman (Class of 2025)

Braden Wilmes - Offensive Tackle (Class of 2026)

Jack Fuchs - Offensive Tackle (Class of 2026)

