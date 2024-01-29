Recapping Nebraska’s recruiting weekend
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted a group of visitors on campus this past weekend. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff welcomed 12 recruits to Lincoln.
The group consisted of members of the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. One of the visitors, safety Caden VerMaas, is already committed to Nebraska’s 2025 recruiting class.
Two of the visitors, defensive lineman Jaylen Williams and linebacker Pierce Mooberry, have already been offered scholarships for the class of 2025. Two class of 2026 prospects, linebacker Johnmichael Fountain and offensive tackle Mason Bandhauer, have also been offered scholarships.
The remaining seven visitors are recruits that the Huskers have an interest in but have yet to make an official scholarship offer. It should also be noted that all seven visitors of interest come from the offensive side.
You can find a social media recap from all 12 visitors below.
Caden VerMaas - Safety (Commit)
#Nebraska commitment Caden VerMaas (@Caden_Vermaas) enjoying being the first in the 2025 class. He took in both junior days and is enjoying the journey to signing day and life as a #Husker.
Story Link: https://t.co/JC5DXyzctl
— Bryan Munson (@BryanMunson_) January 28, 2024
Jaylen Williams *** - Defensive Lineman (Class of 2025)
#Nebraska made a massive impression on three-star DL Jaylen Williams (@jay_williams55) this weekend for their junior day. Williams says that he is planning an official visit to see Lincoln again. #Huskers
Story Link: https://t.co/5Uydm6AxtL
— Bryan Munson (@BryanMunson_) January 28, 2024
Pierce Mooberry - Linebacker (Class of 2025)
The #Huskers made a strong impression on 2025 Millard North LB Pierce Mooberry (@MooberryPierce), who left Nebraska's Elite Junior Day impressed with what he saw and heard.
"It was great. I thought it was probably the top visit I've been on so far."https://t.co/sbT5YnY4nq
— Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) January 28, 2024
Johnmichael Fountain - Linebacker (Class of 2026)
I Am very Blesses and Excited to receive my 3rd D1 offer from the University of Nebraska . @HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/CY5660Mbfe
— Johnmichael Fountain (@Fountain_jr26) September 17, 2023
Mason Bandhauer - Offensive Tackle
About a week after #Nebraska stopped by Fort Collins HS to offer OT Mason Bandhauer (@MasonBandhauer), the talented junior visited Lincoln for Junior Day. He is planning a return visit in the spring. #Huskers
Story Link: https://t.co/FQBloaGnXk
— Bryan Munson (@BryanMunson_) January 28, 2024
Will Anderson - Quarterback (Class of 2026)
Had a great Jr Day thanks for having me out! @CoachMattRhule @Adam_DiMichele @Coach_Satt @HuskerCoachTW @coachedfoley @s_kwilli32 @GarretMcGuire pic.twitter.com/0fTMTW8Vtt
— Will anderson (@WillAnderson13_) January 27, 2024
Nick McClellan - Quarterback/Defensive Back (Class of 2026)
2026 0 ⭐️ ATH Nick McClellan (6-0, 170 lbs, NIL Value: N/A) out of Saint Louis, MO has scheduled a visit with the #Huskers on Saturday, January 27, 2024 (Via @On3sports)
Powered by @BigCornEnergy🌽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VBKDyweguV
— HuskerAI (@HuskerAI) January 26, 2024
Keynan Cotton - Wide Receiver (Class of 2025)
Nebraska Business! #GBR @KapriceKeith @JaronCannonJr @WillAnderson13_ @keynancotton @jermaine1green @BellevueWestFB pic.twitter.com/Z3TPQ16zHt
— Kenton Keith (@KentonKeith) January 27, 2024
Kaprice Keith - Wide Receiver (Class of 2026)
My Son doing big things!! @KapriceKeith #GBR #KAPDMade pic.twitter.com/2FSpJ4vrUi
— Kenton Keith (@KentonKeith) January 27, 2024
Kalvin Janssen - Inside Offensive Lineman (Class of 2025)
Thank you for having me down for the game! Had a great time! @s_kwilli32 @HuskerFootball @GHSDragonFB @kalvinjanssen pic.twitter.com/6GAgH7JyQT
— Ben Meerian (@BenMeerian) September 18, 2023
Braden Wilmes - Offensive Tackle (Class of 2026)
Thank you @HuskerFootball for the junior day Invite I had a great experience! GBR!@DonovanRaiola @CoachMattRhule @s_kwilli32 pic.twitter.com/TIa5ycDLcd
— Braden Wilmes (@BradenWilmes) January 28, 2024
Jack Fuchs - Offensive Tackle (Class of 2026)
Thanks for the game invite! Cant wait to go watch them play this Saturday!@HuskerFBRecruit @s_kwilli32 @CoachKStew23 pic.twitter.com/kIVLXVOegh
— Jack Fuchs (@JackFuchs07) September 13, 2023
Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.