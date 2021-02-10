Recapping Marty Schottenheimer’s most memorable Chiefs games

Marty Schottenheimer was one of the finest coaches in not only Chiefs history but the history of the NFL as a whole. From 1989 to 1998, Coach Schottenheimer stalked the sidelines for Kansas City in 160 games, winning 101 of those. During the Schottenheimer era, the Chiefs hung their hats on the play of the defense, and while postseason success was always what eluded him throughout his career, there’s no denying the legacy he left behind.

Schottenheimer passed away on February 8, 2021. It was 21 years to the day of Chiefs Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas’ death. Life can be poetic at times and given the link these two will always share in the minds of Chiefs Kingdom, the image of them embracing once again is a comforting one.

In celebration and in honor of the life of Schottenheimer, here are some of the most memorable games with the Chiefs during his tenure with Kansas City.

1989: Week 16 at Miami Dolphins

The 1989 season was the first for the Chiefs under Schottenheimer and it saw ups and downs. Heading into the final week, Kansas City held onto a record of 7-7-1 as they went into Miami to face the Dolphins and legendary coach Don Shula. Quarterback Dan Marino tossed three touchdowns against the Chiefs defense. However, a 21-point second quarter gave K.C. enough cushion and a late Nick Lowery field goal broke a 24-24 tie to give the Chiefs a 27-24 victory. It was only their third winning season since 1974 and a huge accomplishment for Schottenheimer in his first year.

1991: AFC Wild Card vs. Los Angeles Raiders

The Chiefs made the playoffs in Schottenheimer's second season but lost in the Wild Card. The team returned to the postseason again the following year in 1991 and hosted the Los Angeles Raiders whom Kansas City had beaten twice already including just the week prior in the regular-season finale. Schottenheimer's defense intercepted Raiders' quarterback Todd Marinovich four times and sacked him twice. Chiefs running back Barry Word totaled 130 rushing yards on 33 carries. Kansas City hadn't won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl IV during the 1969 season. Wide receiver Fred Jones caught just two touchdowns in his entire career and the first one came against L.A. in the Chiefs' first playoff victory in 22 years.

1993: AFC Wild Card vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Schottenheimer's Chiefs teams improved every year since he arrived in 1989 but prior to the 1993 season, the additions of running back Marcus Allen and quarterback Joe Montana legitimized the Chiefs as Super Bowl contenders. The 11-5 AFC West champions would host a familiar face when Bill Cowher's Steelers came to Arrowhead Stadium. Bill Cowher's relationship with Coach Schottenheimer spans decades and evolved from a player/coach dynamic, into a teacher/protege connection, and eventually settled as a bond between two colleagues. Cowher left his role as Chiefs defensive coordinator in 1992 to take over the head coaching role for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Down 10 at halftime, Montana and Allen would each score touchdowns in the final quarter of regulation. In overtime, Nick Lowery made a 32-yarder to give Schottenheimer and the Chiefs a 27-24 win.

1994: Week 7 at Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos began with humble beginnings having to wait 14 years before a winning season. After finding some success in the late 1970s, even making a Super Bowl appearance in 1977, the team reached a new level after acquiring quarterback John Elway in 1983. Entering Week 7 of the 1994 season, the Chiefs had not won in the city of Denver since 1982, the year before Elway arrived. A back-and-forth scoring affair provided one of the greatest games in the history of the Chiefs/Broncos rivalry. Joe Montana and John Elway squared off in a contest that, for the time, probably provided a similar feeling to the Brady vs. Mahomes games. "Joe Cool" threw three touchdowns while the Chiefs defense sacked Elway six times and Kansas City finally defeated the Broncos in Denver after 12 years.

1997: Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

The 1997 season was the last year that Schottenheimer would lead the Chiefs to the playoffs. The team posted a 13-3 record and won the AFC West for the third time under Marty. In the opening game of '97, Kansas City lost to Denver 19 to 3. By the time the two teams met again in Week 12, Rich Gannon had taken over for a banged-up Elvis Grbac but it was the defense that led the team to victory. Derrick Thomas sacked Elway twice and the defense as a unit took him down six times. Just before the fourth-quarter two-minute warning, Broncos kicker Jason Elam would make a 34-yard field goal to take a one-point lead. An ensuing 27-yard kick return from Tamarick Vanover set the Chiefs up for their final push. Gannon completed four passes on the drive, two to Marcus Allen and two to Andre Rison. Kicker Pete Stoyanovich converted a clutch 54-yarder as time expired to give the Chiefs a 24-22 win. K.C. would go on to win the final five games of the 1997 season before falling to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The '97 Week 12 win would be the final time that Schottenheimer would beat the Broncos as head coach of the Chiefs. His team would lose twice to Denver the following year in 1998. Coach Schottenheimer resigned his position at the conclusion of the '98 season.

