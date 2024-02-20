Recapping Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVIII victory on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week, we’re recapping the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs have become the first team since the New England Patriots in almost 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. We check in with the post-Super Bowl LVIII press conferences featuring comments from head coach Andy Reid, quarterback, and game MVP Patrick Mahomes,

Chiefs Wire managing editor John Dillon recaps Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory over San Francisco, focusing on the team’s grit and plans to attempt a three-peat as champions.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. shared his thoughts on Kansas City’s offseason plans after winning their second consecutive Super Bowl. He spoke with wide receiver Mecole Hardman following his game-winning walk-off catch as he worked a shift at Raising Cane’s.

Listeners can look forward to being well-informed about the Chiefs’ securing back-to-back Super Bowl victories and three wins in the last five years with eyes on more in the future.

