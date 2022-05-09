Recapping the Jets’ haul from the Jamal Adams & Sam Darnold trades

The final haul from Joe Douglas’ two biggest trades as Jets GM has been determined.

Douglas traded Jamal Adams and Sam Darnold over consecutive offseasons and acquired six draft picks in the process: a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder and a 2021-third rounder from the Adams trade, as well as a 2021 sixth-rounder, 2022 second-rounder and 2022 fourth-rounder from the Darnold deal.

Let’s take a look at the six players Douglas drafted with those picks.

OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

The Jets used two of the Seattle picks to move up and draft Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021. New York sent the 20th and 86th selections, as well as the team’s own 66th pick, to the Vikings to take Vera-Tucker at No. 14.

DB Jason Pinnock

(Adam Hunger-AP)

The Jets drafted Pinnock 175th overall in 2021 after trading away the original sixth-round pick acquired in the Darnold trade. Pinnock found his footing as a backup safety who played well at the end of his rookie season.

DT Jonathan Marshall

(AP Photo)

Marshall is the second player the Jets drafted after trading away the sixth-round pick from the Panthers. New York took the defensive tackle 207th overall in 2021. He was mostly inactive or served as a backup.

WR Garrett Wilson

(Steve Luciano-AP)

The Jets took Wilson with the 10th overall selection in the 2022 draft, using the first-round pick acquired from the Seahawks in the Adams trade.

[pickup_prop id=”23873″>

RB Breece Hall

(John Minchillo-AP)

The Jets traded the 38th pick, which they acquired from the Panthers – as well as their own 146th pick – to move up and take Hall with the 36th pick.

OL Max Mitchell

(Matthew Hintonp-AP)

New York took Mitchell with the final pick acquired from the Panthers. Mitchell went 111th overall and looks like he’ll be a primary backup offensive lineman in 2022.

[listicle id=681162]

1

1