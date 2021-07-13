Recapping the first half of the Seattle Storm's 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The first half of the WNBA season couldn’t have gone any better for the Seattle Storm, who are looking to repeat as league champions.

The team enters the All-Star/Olympic break with the best record in the league (16-5), and has packed on a ton of accomplishments on their journey to another championship.

Starting with Sue Bird, the pulse of the franchise. She climbed the all-time rankings by passing Katie Smith in three-pointers made and total points, while also becoming the only player in league history with at least 3,000 assists.

At 40-years-old, Bird’s still a capable player. Showing that is her being named to her league-record 12th All-Star Game and fifth Olympic team.

Bird is currently averaging 10.9 points, her highest since 2016.

Joining Bird for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be teammates Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. It’ll be Stewart’s second time on the team and Loyd’s first. The trio was also named to the All-Star Game

Although Tina Charles and Jonquel Jones are the favorites to win MVP, Stewart is playing to be in that conversation as well. She’s currently third in points (20.6), fifth in rebounds (9.6), and fourth in blocks (1.7).

Stewart’s production contributed to her winning the award for ‘Best WNBA Player’ from the ESPY’s over the likes of A’ja Wilson, Candance Parker, and Arike Ogunbowale.

The Hall of Fame resume for Stewart is bolstered each season, and her 2021 campaign has been no different.

As for Loyd, she’s been the team’s second reliable scorer next to Stewart. This season she’s averaged 17.5 points, her highest since 2017.

Topping off a great start to the season is the Storm winning the Western Conference of the Commissioner's Cup to play the Eastern Conference winners, the Connecticut Sun. The winner of that game, which will be played after the break, will take home a piece of the $500K prize pool. Each player on the winning team will receive around $30K.

For the Storm players, their goal will be to win gold in Tokyo then the Commissioner's Cup, and continue their high level of play for another championship. Easier said than done, but the team has consistently shown an ability to come through when needed most.