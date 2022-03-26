Recapping the Falcons’ offseason after first wave of free agency
If there was an official theme to the start of free agency for the Atlanta Falcons, it would be waiting.
Fans waited for the team to create cap space, then they waited for Deshaun Watson to pick his next destination, and now that Matt Ryan has been traded, they’re waiting to see what the Falcons will do in the 2022 NFL draft.
Here’s a rundown of Atlanta’s offseason thus far, with our updated projections of the team’s offensive and defensive starting lineups.
Falcons offseason additions/signings
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
OT Jake Matthews (extension)
K Younghoe Koo (re-signed)
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (re-signed)
DL Anthony Rush (re-signed)
OL Colby Gossett (re-signed)
S Erik Harris (re-signed)
DB Isaiah Oliver (re-signed)
RB Damien Williams (free agent)
CB Casey Hayward (free agent)
LB Lorenzo Carter (free agent)
QB Marcus Mariota (free agent)
OL Elijah Wilkinson (free agent)
DB Teez Tabor (free agent)
WR KhaDarel Hodge (free agent)
WR Olamide Zaccheaus (tender)
Falcons offseason losses
(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
QB Matt Ryan: (traded)
WR Russell Gage (Bucs)
LB Foye Oluokun (Jags)
TE Hayden Hurst (Bengals)
LS Josh Harris (Chargers)
TE Lee Smith (retired)
LB Dante Fowler (cut)
DT Tyeler Davison (cut)
LB Duke Ejiofor (cut)
OL Matt Gono (waived)
Projected starting lineup: Offense
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
QB: Marcus Mariota
RB: Cordarrelle Patterson
WR: Olamide Zaccheaus
WR: KhaDeral Hodge
TE: Kyle Pitts
TE: Parker Hesse
LT: Jake Matthews
LG: Jalen Mayfield
RG: Chris Lindstrom
RT: Elijah Wilkinson
Projected starting lineup: Defense
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
DL: Grady Jarrett
DL: Anthony Rush
DL: Marlon Davidson
OLB: Ade Ogundeji
OLB: Lorenzo Carter
ILB: Deion Jones
ILB: Mykal Walker
CB: A.J. Terrell
CB: Casey Hayward
S: Erik Harris
Latest Falcons news
