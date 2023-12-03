Recapping every title game during conference championship week

No SEC wrap-up this week because conference games are over, so let’s go outside the box. Let’s look at who won all of the conference championships this weekend.

As the College Football Playoff committee was mulling over who the top four teams should be, Alabama muddied the waters as they took down the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. The Tide snapped a 29-game winning streak for the Dawgs and threw a wrench in the playoff standings.

Texas destroyed Oklahoma State in the BIG 12 Championship game which all but secured their spot in the final four as well. Florida State beat Louisville with a third-string quarterback, but would that be enough to get in without Jordan Travis?

Conference USA: No. 24 Liberty 49, New Mexico State 35

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

The conference championship games got kicked off on Friday night as the Liberty Flames took on New Mexico State in the Conference USA Championship game. It turns out that all Liberty had to do to beat New Mexico State was get rid of Hugh Freeze.

Pac-12: No. 3 Washington 34, No. 5 Oregon 31

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies earned their way into the College Football Playoffs with a second win over Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks. I think there is an argument that the Huskies could have even been No. 1 over Michigan.

Big 12: No. 7 Texas 49, No. 18 Oklahoma State 21

© SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas took care of business against Oklahoma State in the BIG 12 Championship game as Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns did not even break a sweat. Texas proved that they are one of the top four teams in the country.

MAC: Miami (Ohio) 23, Toledo 14

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 2019, The Miami (Ohio) Redhawks won the MAC Championship as they ran away from the Rockets of Toledo. The Redhawks finish the regular season 11-2.

Mountain West: Boise State 44, UNLV 20

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos shocked the Mountain West Conference as they took down the conference favorite, UNLV, in Las Vegas. Boise State entered the game at 7-5 while UNLV was looking for their 10th win on the season. Boise State never even struggled against the Rebels.

American: SMU 26, No. 22 Tulane 14

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

What a win for Rhett Lashlee and the SMU Mustangs. The last time SMU outright won their conference crown was in 1982. Five years before the Mustangs were hit with the proverbial “death penalty” in 1987. 1982 was the last time SMU won 10 games in a single season. They also beat a very good Tulane Green Wave team.

SEC: No. 8 Alabama 27, No. 1 Georgia 24

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“There would be no Georgia without Alabama,” Alabama’s Tyler Booker said after the game. “We are the standard, and we proved that today. We might have had a slow two years, but the standard is here.”

The last thing Alabama needed was more billboard material. During halftime of the Georgia-TCU national championship game, David Pollack said Georgia had taken over college football. He said that in front of Nick Saban who was sitting right beside him. Pollack said that Kirby Smart was a better coach than Nick Saban, which he has said on multiple occasions. That is funny because, after yesterday’s win, Saban is 5-1 in head-to-head games against Kirby. Alabama was motivated to take down the Dawgs in Atlanta yesterday and they did just that.

Sun Belt: Troy 49, App State 23

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The mighty men of Troy led by a powerful rushing attack took care of business against Appalachian State last night. The Trojans won the “Fun Belt” and they finished the regular season 11-2 with losses to James Madison and Kansas State.

ACC: No. 4 Florida State 16, No. 14 Louisville 6

© Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida State starting their third-string true freshman quarterback in the ACC championship game did not make any difference as Louisville’s offense was atrocious. The Noles finished the regular season, but that wasn’t enough to get them into the CFP without Jordan Travis.

Big Ten: No. 2 Michigan 26, No. 16 Iowa 0

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Harbaugh returned as Michigan took on one of the worst offenses in the country in Iowa. The Wolverines took care of business as they punched their ticket to the College Football Playoffs.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire