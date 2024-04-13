Recapping Day 2 of the 2024 Masters
Here's what to know following Day 2 of the the 88th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Recapping Day 2 of the 2024 Masters originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Here's what to know following Day 2 of the the 88th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
If you are fortunate enough to get to the grounds of Augusta National, you might learn you don’t need that cell phone as much as you thought you did.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
After Thursday, the weather for the rest of the weekend should be perfect in Augusta.
Bryson DeChambeau leads the Masters — and the charge of LIV Golf.
As a winner of the Masters, Tiger Woods is an honorary member of Augusta National. Will he get an invite to be a full member, like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer?
Round 1 of the 88th Masters is begins today. Stick here for live updates throughout the day.
Caitin Clark won’t be playing in the Masters anytime soon, but the marks she set during her run through the women’s NCAA tournament have inspired the green jackets who run Augusta.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
